Joining Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz and Deezer, Amazon Music is now available on BluOS devices - those made by Bluesound and NAD Electronics.

The update comes to customers in the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. It allows users to stream music through a wi-fi network to any BluOS enabled device, as well as create playlists in the BluOS app on iOS and Android.

Users can also stream the same song through multiple devices simultaneously, filling the house with Christmas music before the festive season.

Audio from Amazon Music can also be streamed to multiple BluOS-enabled devices simultaneously in the home, making for an even richer multi-room audio experience.

The update is available today, and it's accessible by updating devices and apps to the most recent software version (2.14.2 for audio equipment, and 2.14.0 for smartphone, tablet and desktop software).

