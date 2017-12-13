So this is Christmas… but we’re already well into the new year, as the January 2018 issue of What Hi-Fi? hits the newsstands today.

Smart speakers are one of the fastest growing hi-fi products of 2017, and while the idea of getting a computer to take over mundane tasks might still sound like science fiction, smart technology is becoming commonplace – and proving very useful indeed.

January’s issue focuses on the technology that not only plays your music, but can also turn up the heating, dim the lights and order you a pizza. Our round-up features three of the best smart speakers around from the market leaders Amazon, Sonos and Sony. We also preview the Apple HomePod, a new smart speaker that could be about to change the whole market.

Not wired for sound

It’s not only speakers losing wires. Headphones are also cutting the ties, with wireless in-ears the latest trend. We take a look at six of the best models, including pairs from Apple, Motorola, Optoma, Philips and Samsung, all hoping to topple the recently crowned Award-winning Sony WF-1000Xs.

Up streaming

The January issue brings together four of the best music streamers around, featuring models from Cambridge, Chord and Pioneer in two intriguing head-to-head battles at different price points.

Firstly, in the under-£1000 category, the Cambridge CXN goes up against the Chord Mojo/Poly while, in the £1000 to £1500 area, the Cambridge Azur 851N takes on the Pioneer N-70AE.

Which ones win out? All is revealed in the January issue.

Christmas cheer

’Tis the season to be jolly… and for fighting your way through the crowds of shoppers. But fear not, we’ve come up with some great ideas for Xmas gifts. From wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers for under £100, to a Denon mini-system or an LG 4K TV for a lot more, we’ve got it covered.

So, with shopping sorted, there’s no reason not to be merry this Christmas.

Reviews

And that’s not all! In our First Tests section, you’ll find reviews of the Naim Unity Nova system, the Xbox One X 4K console, B&W’s 704 S2 speakers, Amazon Fire TV 4K streaming stick, plus Sky’s new Soundbox wireless speaker/soundbar combo and classic Fender in-ear headphones.

On sale today, the January issue is not to be missed. And if there’s nothing good on the telly, you can always put your feet up and thumb through What Hi-Fi? over the holidays. Or load it up on your brand new tablet or smartphone. Enjoy!

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition.