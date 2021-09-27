Amazon is reportedly making an Alexa soundbar

Amazon is holding its annual product launch tomorrow, and now we have more of an idea what to expect. We could see an Alexa-powered soundbar, a wall-mounted Echo device and a second-generation Echo Auto for the car, according to Bloomberg.

It reports that Amazon's soundbar will have a front-facing camera for making video calls using the TV. It's reportedly codenamed 'Harmony', but we don't know any other features or if it will support immersive audio formats such as Dolby Atmos.

Its wall-mounted Echo – which has been rumoured previously – will reportedly have a 15-inch screen, and will also include a table stand. It's designed to be the hub of your smart home, used for controlling appliances, lights, locks, and any other connected tech. Like the Amazon Show devices, it could also display the weather, timers, calendar appointments and photos, and alert you to when your Amazon deliveries are due.

It's apparently codenamed 'Hoya', and is designed to be placed in the kitchen. As well as showing recipes it will run third-party video streaming apps like Netflix.

The second-gen Echo Auto is reportedly codenamed 'Marion'. It will work similarly to the original, but with a new design and the ability to charge your device using inductive technology. It follows a deal with Ford that will see Alexa built into 700,000 c this year.

The soundbar is not expected to debut at the company's showcase tomorrow, though the other two devices could. According to Bloomberg, the main Echo, Echo Show and Echo Dot devices won't be updated until next year. It also says Amazon is eyeing a greater push into wearables beyond its recent Halo fitness tracker.

Amazon recently entered the TV space, launching its own range of wallet-friendly smart TVs.

The event starts tomorrow at 4pm BST (9am PT, 12pm ET, 1am 29th September AEST). We'll bring you all the news as it happens.

