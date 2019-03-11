You can now make the Amazon Echo and Google Home speakers portable

If you’ve ever wanted to take your Amazon or Google speaker into the garden but have been stumped by the absence of a power socket by your deckchair, this one’s for you.

i-box has launched five new portable devices that enable mains-free operation of Amazon’s Echo (2nd Gen), Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Echo Spot, as well as the Google Home Mini.

The i-box Run (£39.99) portable battery base works with the latest Amazon Echo Dot, providing 12 hours of untethered use. The larger i-box Release attachment (£59.99) is similar, but offers only eight hours instead and provides 12-watt stereo speakers and a passive bass radiator, in addition to a 3.5mm input.

The Move (£39.99) is the Google variant of the Run, acting as a battery base for the Home Mini and giving it 12 hours of life.

The Surge (£39.99) similarly gifts the Echo (2nd gen) eight hours of playback, while the Vault (£59.99) does the same job for the Echo Spot and also adds 12-watt speakers and a bass radiator for an audio boost.

All five accessories also feature a USB port for charging other devices on the go.

The Vault, Release and Surge are available on Amazon UK now (see below), while the Run and Move will launch at the end of the month.