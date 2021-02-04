Amazon Australia's 4K and Blu-ray sale is a great chance to fill out your collection

For those looking to bulk up their Blu-ray library, Amazon Australia's 'Great Movie Sale' is an excellent place to pick up some absolute bargains and includes a tonne of big-name 4K titles.

Everything from Marvel's Avengers to Pixar's Toy Story series is getting a discount, and some of the movies even dip below the AU$4 mark, so it's certainly worth your while.

While you've you've got until the end of February to snatch a bargain, we expect some of these titles might run out of stock before then, so it's probably worth getting a wriggle on to avoid missing out.

There's over 600 items listed in the full sale, so if you're after something specific, it's worth hitting up the above link and having a dig. For everyone else, we've highlighted some of the standout deals below for your convenience.