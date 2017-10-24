Truly wireless earbuds (completely wire-free) seem to be in endless supply, as the Apple AirPods (£160), our Award-winning Sony WF-1000X (£200) and other rivals go to show. But those under £150 are hard to find, and under £100, harder still.

But there's good news for those looking for an affordable option, the Alien earbuds by CKCOM are currently in production, having secured their Indiegogo funding target of $20,000.

These wireless earbuds can be purchased from just $90 (£70, plus p+p), with an ‘early bird special’ offer of two pairs for $150 (£115).

MORE: 13 truly wireless alternatives to the Apple AirPods

The Aliens have a standard playback time of 4.5 hours (the AirPods’ is five hours), but can be topped up six times on the go, thanks to a battery case that holds 30 hours of charge.

The 7g earbuds have graphene drivers and a 15m Bluetooth range, as well as sweat-resistant casings, single-button control for playback and calling and three ear tip sizes.

Shipping is expected to start in December, just in time for Christmas.

Image credit: Indiegogo

