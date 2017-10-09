Following last week's unveiling of Google's headphone jack-less Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones, Libratone has launched two Google-certified headphones: the Q Adapt In-Ear USB-C (£129) and Q Adapt on-ear MfG (£219).

No, their names aren't the catchiest, but they do speak for themselves. The in-ears are USB-C-powered and slot straight into your Pixel 2's USB-C port. They're among the first models we've seen with that connection.

The On-Ear MfGs, meanwhile, are Bluetooth on-ear headphones.

Both pairs join hot on the heels of the recently announced Google Pixel Buds - the tech giant’s own (and first ever) wireless headphones.

The Libratones boast an adjustable noise cancellation feature called CityMix, which allows users to tune them according to their environment.

The On-Ears offer 20 hours of playback from a single charge and boast wear detection sensors that cut out music when the user removes them.

Both models come in cloudy white or stormy black and will be available in Europe from the beginning of November.

