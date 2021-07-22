New AirPods 3 report says mass production starting soon for 2021 launch

It seems like we've been waiting forever for Apple to launch the AirPods 3, but a new report claims that the highly anticipated Apple wireless earbuds could break cover sooner rather than later.

Mass production of the third-generation AirPods is expected to start in August, say sources quotes by Nikkei Asia. That jives with rumours that New Nikko, which is said to be providing ball bearings for the charging case of the next-gen AirPods, have been scrambling to increase production in line with Apple's production targets.

Apple is said to be readying the AirPods 3 – along with a new iPhone 13 line-up – for release in the second half of 2021, in hopes of benefitting from any post-pandemic economic boom.

The Nikkei Asia report goes on to claim that "all iPhones released next year will be 5G-capable", meaning that Apple will not introduce any new 4G models. The outlet's sources also claim that Apple has canned the iPhone 13 mini.

Instead, it's thought that Apple could debut an updated version of the iPhone SE with 5G connectivity. This would become the tech titan's entry-level iPhone, designed to tempt phone hunters on a budget.

Could we see the AirPods 3 launch alongside the iPhone 13 in September, as many have predicted? And will the AirPods Pro 2? With any luck Apple will let the cat out of the bag in the next month or two.

