The Revoltec Backlight System offers just that. The SMD-09 system is a backlight kit for a TV, with two 23cm SMD LED tubes - expandable up to six tubes – that can be remotely set to any of the three million colour shades.
With more than a nod to Philips' Ambilight system, there are various lighting effects and speed settings that can be set, plus a choice of seven customisable colour presets.
Revoltec also suggests you could add the lights to furniture or other AV kit.
Available from Amazon, there's also an SMD-15 system, which sports larger LED tubes. Both packages include an infrared receiver, remote, mounting clips and attachments.
The Revoltec Backlight System SMD-09 is on sale for around £35, the SMD-15 for £45.