5 key highlights from Samsung at CES 2019

CES 2019 hasn't even properly opened yet, but Samsung has already thrown not one, but two big events, where it's talked Micro LED, 8K, Bixby, Game of Thrones, and how to get oil grease out of a pair of trousers.

Here's a quick rundown of the most important bits (so not the trousers).

Micro LED is getting smaller

Samsung 75in Micro LED

Samsung clearly sees Micro LED as the next big step for TV technology, and has followed-up last year's announcement of the 146in 'The Wall' concept with a version intended for the home. The 75in Micro LED model comes in a traditional 16x9 ratio, is super-thin, has no bezels and looks utterly fabulous, thanks to its combination of OLED-like blacks and astonishing brightness and vibrancy.

Micro LED is also getting much, much bigger (and more modular)

Samsung The Wall

But Samsung is also keen to show off the extremes of which Micro LED is capable, which is why it's also unveiled a 219in version of The Wall, as well as a number of prototypes that use the Micro LED modules to create displays of various shapes and sizes. In the future, it says, we could have displays like this dotted all over our homes.

A new 98in version of the Q900R 8K QLED is on the way

Samsung QE98Q900R

Samsung's 2019 4K QLEDs seemingly aren't on the agenda at CES, but the existing Q900R range of 8K QLED TVs is about to get a bigger brother. The new 98in model will sit above the existing 65in, 75in, 82in (US-only) and 85in variants but will otherwise boast the same specs, including a direct LED backlight capable of producing 4000 nits of peak brightness. Expect to pay well over £14,999 ($14,999), which is what the 85in model currently costs.

iTunes Movies are coming to Samsung TVs (and that's a very good thing)

iTunes Movies on Samsung TV

In a move no-one saw coming, Samsung kicked off CES 2019 by announcing it had struck an exclusive deal with Apple to feature the iTunes Movies and TV Shows app on its 2019 TVs. Why is that big news? Because Apple boasts the biggest library of 4K HDR movies available anywhere (without buying a Blu-ray player and discs), including just-released blockbusters.

Bixby's getting better

Samsung Bixby 2.0

Samsung's 2019 TVs will be getting a new and improved version of Bixby that can be communicated with hands-free (the mic's in the remote but will pick up your voice from a distance) and offers much more intelligent, context-sensitive results. What's more, a universal guide / search engine with AI learning should help you get to the content you want much quicker.

