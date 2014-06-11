There may be only a matter of days to go before the World Cup 2014 kick-off in Brazil, but with four weeks of football to look forward to, there's plenty of time to tweak your system.

Samsung UE65F9000

£3200

Samsung UE65F9000

The World Cup is the perfect excuse to upgrade the most important rectangular slab of technology in your home. And why not pull out all the stops.

The Samsung UE65F9000 is a TV at the cutting-edge, sporting a 4K Ultra HD resolution that will deliver over 8 million pixels of information to your eager eyeballs. Sadly the 4K World Cup looks unlikely to be a reality in the UK but you'll be fully prepared for as and when we get some UHD content.

It’s the definition of smart TV, too, boasting every available catch-up TV app to ensure you won’t miss a step-over, and it can all be controlled using futuristic voice and gesture commands. Demand an extra dimension? Make every match 3D with the touch of a button.

Solid sound and sublime pictures ensure this 65in Samsung is a winner – and our first five-star 4K TV.

MORE: Samsung UE65F9000 review

Also consider

Sony KDL-50W829B

£900

A brand new Sony Bravia TV for 2014 and something of a steal for under £1000. It’s “only” full HD, but if you’re after a big screen with fine picture quality and intuitive smart features, look no further.

And, as we mentioned, with no sign of 4K broadcasts any time soon, a 50in Full HD screen is probably just about ideal for the average – OK, fairly large – front room this summer.

MORE: Sony KDL-50W829B review

Samsung UE40F6400

£500

Hitting the £500, 40in TV sweet spot, this Samsung is arguably the biggest bargain on the market at the moment.

All of the available catch-up TV services are on board, alongside the features and connection options you'd expect on a top tier TV: no surprise when you consider this set used to be £800, but it all makes for a bargain at £500.

Easy to use and packed with features, it delivers great pictures and impressive sound.

MORE: Samsung UE40F6400 review

Panasonic TX-L24X6B

£300

Panasonic TX-L24X6B

If you find the main TV unavailable for Iran vs. Nigeria, this 24in set is ideal for second-room viewing. There's a Freeview HD tuner and built-in WiFi, plus iPlayer and Netflix apps, so rest assured it will keep you entertained long after England have come home.

The best part of £300 may seem like a lot of cash for a compact TV but you tend to pay a premium for smaller sets from the top tier brands and in the case of this Panasonic, you do at least get what you pay for.

MORE: Panasonic TX-L24X6B review

by Joe Cox

