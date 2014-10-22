A fine set of in-ears from NAD and an easy listen

When we get kit from NAD, we tend to expect large boxes with stereo equipment inside. It’s a bit of a surprise, therefore, to find headphones in this one.

Build and design

Make sure you take care wearing these – they stick out of your ears a bit

A quick flick through our reviews history will find mostly encouraging results for NAD and we’re not disappointed with the Viso HP20 in-ears. These are aluminium bullets – solid and substantial.

They do stick out of your ears quite a bit, though. By contrast, the inline remote feels a little delicate. We do, however, like the flat cable, which promises to fight tangles.

Performance

Consider the NADs if you want a solidly built set of buds with refinement and an open soundstage

The sound is lovely. It’s delicate and refined, and very detailed. There’s a good amount of weight to the delivery: substantial but not overbearing. If you’re a bass head, you may want to look elsewhere.

The soundstage is open and there’s a good sense of scale. The NAD Viso HP20 are a fine pair of in-ear headphones, with much to like. If there is a problem, it’s that the timing could be a bit tighter.

As it stands, the performance is an easy listen, but not particularly punchy or authoritative.

Verdict

These are good, but they need a little more sparkle if they want to justify that fifth star.