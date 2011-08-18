Trending

Jays t-Jays Two review

The Jays t-Jays Twos are a good choice for bass lovers Tested at £67

By

Our Verdict

Listenable and enjoyable with sound that is weighty and punchy. A good choice for bass lovers

For

  • Weighty, punchy bass

Against

  • A little short on detail and attack

We like the ‘any colour so long as it’s black’ approach that Jays takes to design.

We’re also rather partial to the weighty, punchy bass these t-Jays Twos produce, and the fact that their smooth delivery means any track is listenable and enjoyable.

A little more detail and attack would be nice, but they remain a good choice for bass lovers.

