The What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame

In 2016 What Hi-Fi? celebrated its ruby anniversary. After 40 years in the game, we took a moment for a nostalgic look back at four decades of home entertainment. And in so doing, we arrived at a list of our 40 favourite products of all time.

A lot has happened in the past decades. We've seen the birth and death of numerous products and formats - from Betamax to LaserDisc, Discman to MiniDisc - as you can see in our tech timeline below.

We arranged our 40 all-time favourite products into the newly minted What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame. We'll be adding a product every year, assuming we find one worthy, as part of the annual What Hi-Fi? Awards. So we now have a new entry for 2019...

Refresh your memory with our pick of some of the most influential consumer electronics products of the last 40+ years. This is the kit that went beyond good to achieve landmark greatness. This is the very best of hi-fi, home cinema and portable entertainment. Enjoy...

The Hall of Fame decade-by-decade