Music quiz: Can you name the best-selling vinyl records of the last decade?

Quizzing is probably only thing to have witnessed a greater rival than vinyl over the past couple of months, so we thought what better way to wed the two than this: a quiz about vinyl.

Below you will be tested on your knowledge of which albums the UK has been buying in bulk over the past decade, with 20 minutes to name every one of the top 100 best-selling vinyl records between 2010 and the end of 2019.

Don't be too put off, though, we have given you a helping hand. The entries are all in order, according to the Official Charts Company's data, and the artists are already there for you: you just need to tell us the name of the album.

Your time begins when you hit the play button, where a box will appear for you to type your answers. Each time you enter a correct answer, it'll be added to the board. If your answer remains in the box then it is simply incorrect.

Don't worry too much about punctuation, and shortened versions of some of the longer titles will also be accepted, but correct spelling is a must.

Once you've filled in as many answers as possible, just wait for the timer to tick to zero, or click 'give up', and the rest of the board will be revealed. Then pop over to our social media channels or the What Hi-Fi? forums to let us and other readers know how you got on.

Good luck!