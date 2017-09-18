This year's What Hi-Fi? Awards may have a new format, but what hasn't changed is the Readers' Award - voting is now open for your favourite product of the year.

You have until Monday 9th October to cast your vote, but in case you can't make up your mind we've compiled all 10 products on one page to help you make your decision. Every vote counts.

MORE: Vote NOW for your favourite product of the year!

Denon D-M41DAB

Denon has bettered itself in a field it was already leading. The D-M41DAB is impressive proof that great pound-for-pound hi-fi sound need not always mean several separate components, while the inclusion of Bluetooth capability makes this sub-£400 Denon micro-system even better than before.

MORE: Denon D-M41DAB review

KEF LS50 Wireless

These KEF Wireless speakers are way more than just active versions of the award-winning LS50s. They’re a complete system wrapped in a neat and brilliant package with high-res capability and Bluetooth streaming. Wonderfully detailed and balanced, these KEF LS50 Wireless speakers give you the performance of a top traditional system in a smart package for 'just' £2000.

MORE: KEF LS50 Wireless review

LG OLED55B7

The most affordable 2017 LG OLED is also the pick of the range with its awesome premium 4K OLED picture at a price that we'd call reasonable - tested at £3000, you can pick up this excellent OLED screen for under £2000 now. Bargain.

MORE: LG OLED55B7 review

Naim Uniti Atom

Rarely does a product look and sound as good as the Uniti Atom, but here Naim has drawn big old capital S’s on Style and Substance. This £1750 streamer is modern hi-fi at its best, marrying stunning sound quality with features and usability in a seamless, appealing way.

MORE: Naim Uniti Atom review

Oppo UDP-203

At £650 this is one of the priciest 4K Blu-ray players on the market, but Oppo's UDP-203 is an outstanding spinner that will do justice to your 4K Blu-rays discs - in picture and sound - and sets a new home cinema standard.

MORE: Oppo UDP-203 review

Pro-Ject Primary

The Primary shows Pro-Ject remains the king of the budget turntable. A solid, easy-to-use deck that is a must-buy for anyone looking to get into vinyl for under £200.

MORE: Pro-Ject Primary review

Sony KD-55A1

Sony's first 4K OLED manages to surpass LG's equivalent - which is mighty impressive. This 55in A1 combines all of the inherent qualities of OLED with the picture processing smarts of Sony to create an utterly stunning television. It's OLED at its finest yet.

MORE: Sony KD-55A1 review

Sony STR-DN1080

Sony is back on form with a fantastic-sounding amp that ticks all the right boxes. Hitting the £500-ish sweet spot, this features-laden AV receiver is a compelling listen and a clear step above the competition.

MORE: Sony STR-DN1080​ review

Spendor A4

Don't let the relatively plain - but beautifully built - speakers fool you. These £2200 A4s are excellent speakers, combining Spendor’s traditional insightful strengths with a generous dose of entertainment. They've easily climbed to the top of the list of our favourite premium floorstanders.

MORE: Spendor A4 review

Tidal Masters

High-res audio streaming is finally here. For £20 per month, the combination of Tidal and MQA successfully delivers an effective hi-res streaming experience that's well worth the monthly subscription.

MORE: Tidal Masters review

