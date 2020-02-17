The best Presidents' Day sale 4K TV deals 2020

Looking for the hottest of hot 4K TV deals in the Presidents' Day sale? You're in the right place. We've scoured the web to find you the best TV deals around.

There are all sorts here, from HD and 4K TVs, LED, OLED and QLED televisions, featuring LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio and more, all offering smart TV features, apps, video streaming, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, YouTube and more.

We'll be keeping this page regularly updated to ensure you never miss a TV deal, so keep this page bookmarked if you're thinking of pushing the button on a new TV purchase in the near future.

32-inch TV deals

LG 32LM505BBUA $170 $109 at Best Buy

A 47 per cent saving gets you a 32in LG TV for just $109. It's pretty no-frills where specs are concerned, but what do you expect for this price? There's two HDMI inputs and a USB port for media playback.

Toshiba 32in LED Fire TV Edition $229 $129 at Best Buy

43-inch TV deals

50-inch TV deals

TCL 50in 5-Series 4K Roku TV $599 $329 at Amazon

Spectre 50in Class 4K LED TV $399.99 $189.99 at Walmart

55-inch TV deals

TCL 55in LED 5 Series 4K UHD TV $449 $349 at Best Buy

Samsung QN55Q70R 55in 4K QLED TV $1500 $1097 at Walmart

Sceptre 55 inch 4K LED TV $399.99 $229 at Walmart

LG OLED55C9 4K OLED TV $1996.99 $1497 at Walmart

LG OLED55C8 4K OLED TV $2999 $1388 at Amazon

65-inch TV deals

Sceptre 65 inch 4K LED TV $899 $349 at Walmart

Samsung UN65NU6900 65-inch 4K TV $1000 $478 at Walmart

LG OLED65C9 4K OLED TV $3496 $2196 at Crutchfield

Samsung QE65Q90R 65 inch 4K TV $3500 $2599 at Samsung

Sony XBR65X950G + Echo Dot 3rd Gen $2049 $1399 at Best Buy

70-inch+ TV deals

LG OLED77C9PLA 4K OLED TV $5999 $4995 at Amazon

Sceptre U750CV-U 75-inch 4K TV $1800 $599 at Walmart

