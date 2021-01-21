The best Denon AVC-X3700H AV receiver deals

The Denon AVR-X3700H home cinema amp belongs to an elite group of products that have picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award. But here's the best bit: you can secure this five-star amp at a serious discount.

With the holiday sales in full swing, retailers are competing for your wallet like never before. So while we tested the AVR-3700H at £999 ($1199, AU$2699), there's every chance you can bag one at a bargain price below...

We've listened to plenty of class-leading AV receivers over the years, but the 2020 Denon AVR-X3700H is a stand-out performer for the money. It's a surprisingly big improvement on its already excellent predecessor, the AVC-X3700H, too.

In our review, we hailed the AVR-X3700H as the "pick of Denon's 2020 range" and praised its "wonderfully clear and detailed" sound, bomb-proof build quality and expansive array of connections.

Spin it round and you'll find that a new HDMI section that is, by almost any definition, future-proof. One of the AVC-X3700H’s seven inputs and two of its three outputs are full HDMI 2.1 sockets with support for 8K@60Hz and 4K@120Hz. All the HDMI connections support HDR10+ and Dynamic HDR, alongside HDR10 HLG and Dolby Vision.

Not a fan of wires? There's plenty of wireless connectivity, including support for Apple AirPlay 2 and the option to integrate the amp into Denon's HEOS multi-room system.

Of course, this amp's biggest selling point is its class-leading sound. The sheer scale and authority is stunning for a product at this price point. Audio is well balanced, open at both ends, and smooth throughout the frequency range. You won't be wanting for bass, either.

To sum up, if you're looking for an accomplished home cinema AV receiver at a bargain price, this 2020 model should be top of your list – especially when you factor in the tempting deals above.

