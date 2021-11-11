The best Black Friday Apple AirPods Max deals 2021

After months of rumours, Apple launched its first on-ear headphones in December 2020. The AirPods Max are supremely comfortable, pack cutting-edge tech, and cost a fair whack. In other words, they're Apple through and through.

But Black Friday season is upon us, and while Apple deals are usually pretty rare at any time of year, a deal can often be found at this time. The AirPods Max are now typically reduced just under their £549 ($549, AU$899) RRP. Here are today's best AirPods Max prices...

Apple arrived typically late to the over-ear headphones party but has since gone on to become a very welcome attendee. The AirPods Max combine wonderfully luxurious build quality with spot-on sonics to deliver what is perhaps the ultimate wireless noise-cancelling headphones package.

The design boasts pristinely machined, single-piece anodised aluminium ear cups connected by a stainless-steel headband. Between the cups and your head are memory-foam cushions that easily surround even the largest ears, creating a seal that’s both gentle and surprisingly effective at physically blocking out sound.

The premium materials make the AirPods Max significantly heavier than the existing wireless headphones you might also consider – at 385g, they weigh more than 100g more than the Sony WH-1000XM4, for example. But, such is the effectiveness of the weight-distributing design, they really don’t feel heavy on the head and there are no pronounced pressure points.

The controls are neatly integrated, the battery life pretty healthy at 20 hours, and the noise-cancelling very effective indeed. They also sound excellent, offering a crisp and spacious delivery that justifies their high price. Find them discounted, and they're a no-brainer for those who can afford them.

