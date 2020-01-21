The best Amazon Fire Stick 4K deals 2020

The Amazon Fire TV 4K is one of the simplest ways to stream TV shows and films (HD and 4K) to the big screen. Just plug it into your TV's HDMI socket, open your streaming service of choice through its easy-to-use interface and, providing you have a subscription to that service, away you go!

As well as being super simple to use, it's also highly affordable – especially with these deals at hand.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is, as the name suggests, the Ultra HD version of the standard Fire TV Stick. But the fact it can playback 4K content from compatible services isn't the only upgrade.

It also supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) material, which gives the picture a more colourful, realistically shaded image. All four formats of HDR (HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision) are supported too, making it the most format-friendly HDR streamer around.

Amazon's Alexa voice control is also onboard, allowing owners to control playback just by speaking into the supplied remote. And it's a doddle to set up and use, especially if you use Amazon Prime Video (which comes as part of a Prime membership, or can be signed up to separately), but those outside Amazon's ecosystem will still find plenty to love, such as the other TV and audio streaming apps that it gives you access to (Netflix, Spotify, BBC iPlayer, Tidal, and so on).

Add in solid audio-visual performance, and you've got a hit on your hands for not much money at all.

