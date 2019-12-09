Looking for the hottest of hot 55-inch 4K TV deals? You're in the right place.
We've scoured the web to find you the best TV deals around, and only on the best sets from our comprehensive reviews back catalogue. Whether you're after an OLED, QLED or more affordable LCD model, we've found a great deal for you.
Some of these TV deals may be for last year's models, but that doesn't mean they're not worth a look. In fact, if you're willing to forego the latest improvements (which, let's be honest, are often pretty incremental), you could save yourself a pretty penny. That said, discounts on the new 2019 models are now pretty substantial, so going for an older set might not save you as much as you'd expect.
A number of the TVs that we recently proclaimed What Hi-Fi? Award-winners have already dropped in price, making some brilliant TVs even greater value. And the likes of Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis are in a constant price war, ensuring there's always a great deal to be had somewhere.
Read on for our round-up of the best 55-inch TV deals available anywhere.
LG OLED55C9PLA OLED TV for
£2499 £1399 at Amazon
Brand new for this year, LG's C9 OLED improves on last year's C8 in almost every way, making it comfortably the better buy if you can stretch to it. Doing so is now a lot easier than it was, too, as the price has steadily tumbled since launch.View Deal
LG OLED55E9PLA 4K OLED TV
£2799 £1799 (including £200 cashback) at Crampton & Moore
The excellent LG E9 isn't as discounted now as it was during Black Friday, but Crampton & Moore's £200 cashback offer does mean it's still rather tempting. Ultimately, we'd suggest buying the C9 and adding a soundbar, but if you must have a solid, integrated sound system, the E9 is a fine choice.View Deal
Panasonic TX-55GZ950B OLED TV
£1799 £1449 (including £50 voucher code) at Richer Sounds
Panasonic's 2019 OLED isn't quite as good as the C9 above in terms of picture performance, but it's close - and it does sound better. It's also a good deal more affordable than when we first tested it.View Deal
Samsung QE55Q90R 55in 2019 QLED TV for
£2799 £1799 at John Lewis
Samsung's 2019 4K flagship has now dropped in price, with a hefty discount of £1000 from John Lewis (and others). It's still a fair bit more expensive than the C9 OLED above, but for some the punchier picture, nicer operating system and brilliant One Connect feature might be worth the extra.View Deal
Philips 55OLED804 4K HDR OLED TV
£1699 £1489 at Currys
The set comes with the brilliant Ambilight technology, full HDR support (Dolby Vision and HDR10+) and plenty of apps on the Android smart TV platform. It's a very decent TV at a very decent price.View Deal
Samsung QE55Q85R 55in 2019 QLED TV
£2299 £1499 at Richer Sounds
Samsung's second tier 2019 QLED is undeniably a step down from the Q90R above, but the fairly hefty price difference certainly makes this Q85R tempting.View Deal
Samsung QE55Q80R 55 inch 4K QLED TV
£1399 £1299 at Currys
The Q80R is more or less the same as the Q85R, above, but without the One Connect box for all of the inputs and outputs. If you can live with that, you can save an extra chunk of money.View Deal
LG OLED55C8PLA 55in OLED TV
£2999 £1249 at Amazon
The predecessor to the C9 was an Award-winner in its own right. While we'd recommend paying the extra for this year's model if you can, opting for the C8 will save you in the region of £150 and you'll still have a great TV.View Deal
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B 55in OLED TV
£2299 £1099 at Richer Sounds
We gave Panasonic's FZ802 OLED TV five stars at its original price of £2299, so it really is a bargain with this huge discount. Do consider the LG C9 first, though, as at this point it's not much more expensive.View Deal
Sony KD-55XF9005 55in 4K HDR TV
£1699 £799 at John Lewis
X-motion Clarity tech promises smooth sports and action movies while HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support is present and correct. The price has dropped yet again lately, so you can currently get a huge £900 discount on this excellent telly.View Deal