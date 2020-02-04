Save £75 on these five-star Bowers & Wilkins headphones

Deals on flagship, five-star, noise-cancelling headphones don't come along every day, so pay attention if you've been looking for a pair - there's 20 per cent off the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 headphones at Amazon.

The premium noise-cancelling headphones market is a very busy place but these aptX HD Bluetooth bad boys can most certainly hold their own with their 24-bit/48kHz capability and insightful sonic character.

Equally adept at listening to music or playing games, the PX7s are also seriously comfortable. The arms are made from a custom carbon fibre composite to make them nice and light, the headband is generously padded and the earcups clamp with a well-calculated pressure.

The headline feature, of course, is the noise-cancelling and that comes in three levels depending upon how much of your environment you're looking to block out - the buzzing air-conditioner unit or the whole damn office.

The PX7s boast 30 hours of battery life, including a 15 minute quick charge into the USB-C socket which offers a handy little five-hour boost.

A word to the wise, though, this solid gold bargain is only available on the silver models. The black ones come at full whack. Luckily, sound isn't affected by colour - at least as far as we can tell.