Here are the 10 best Cyber Monday headphones deals still available

Black Friday is dead, but long live Cyber Monday! Plenty of amazing headphone deals are still live – and some models have even had a few extra dollars shaved off the price in fresh deal drops. 

There are impressive discounts on best-selling headphones from Apple, Beats, Bose, Sennhesier, Sony and more of the world's most reputable headphones brands.

Whether you're eyeing up a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones, a pair of wireless earbuds for complete freedom of movement, a pair of over-ear headphones for home listening, or just a cheap pair of in-ears to help you through the daily commute, we promise there's still a Cyber Monday headphones deal for you.

Cyber Monday is fleeting, so to save time we've put together a list of ten top headphones deals worthy of your attention right now...

Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds $277 $80 at Focus
This is the original, first-generation model of Sony's wireless earbuds. While there is a newer WF-1000XM3 version offering improved noise-cancelling, bigger battery and better sound, for the bargain hunter we don't think you can argue with this discount.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 $350 $278 at Amazon
A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner. A jack of all trades and master of all; the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a superb all-round package, boasting supreme comfort, natural sound and the best noise-cancelling out there.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum M2 Wireless $400 $200 at Best Buy
NoiseGard active nose cancellation keeps your focus squarely on the music, while the leather earpads and adjustable headband make for all-day comfort. And with $200 off, it'd be rude not to.View Deal

Klipsch R6i II earbuds $94 $57 at Amazon
Stylish, snug, and sounds great – what more do you want in a pair of in-ears? "A discount", you say? Well, here you go!


View Deal

Apple AirPods + Wireless Charging Case $200 $165 at Best Buy
This generation of AirPods boast better sound quality than their predecessors, and a more secure wireless connection. Plus free Apple Music for 4 months.View Deal

Bose Soundsport Free $200 $139 at Amazon
Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and water-proof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price. A great deal on rarely-discounted Bose buds. View Deal

Shure SE215 $200 $89 at Amazon
These in-ears use the same monitor technology road tested by musicians and cram it into a package small enough to fit in your ears. The sound-isolating buds block out 37dB of background noise, and the over-the-ear style keeps the cable out of your way.View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling $350 $200 at Best Buy
Street cred *and* 22 hours of battery life, the Apple W1 chip for Bluetooth connectivity & battery efficiency with the iPhone, and three hours of playback from a 10-minute fast charge.View Deal

Sony WH-CH500B $200 $40 at Walmart
These Sonys are at the budget end of the wireless headphone market, but they're still a steal. NFC means one-touch pairing for easy wireless playback, and the built-in mic lets you control them just by speaking. Impressive, especially for $40.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N $200 $98 at Walmart
The big sell of these cans is battery life – you get a mammoth 35 hours of wireless playback, or 50 hours when using the supplied cable. Active noise cancellation leaves the outside world a distant memory.View Deal

