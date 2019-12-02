Here are the 10 best Cyber Monday headphones deals still available

Black Friday deals by retailer
Black Friday is dead, but long live Cyber Monday! Plenty of amazing headphone deals are still live – and some models have even had a few extra dollars shaved off the price in fresh deal drops.
There are impressive discounts on best-selling headphones from Apple, Beats, Bose, Sennhesier, Sony and more of the world's most reputable headphones brands.
Whether you're eyeing up a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones, a pair of wireless earbuds for complete freedom of movement, a pair of over-ear headphones for home listening, or just a cheap pair of in-ears to help you through the daily commute, we promise there's still a Cyber Monday headphones deal for you.
Cyber Monday is fleeting, so to save time we've put together a list of ten top headphones deals worthy of your attention right now...
Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds
$277 $80 at Focus
This is the original, first-generation model of Sony's wireless earbuds. While there is a newer WF-1000XM3 version offering improved noise-cancelling, bigger battery and better sound, for the bargain hunter we don't think you can argue with this discount.View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM3
$350 $278 at Amazon
A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner. A jack of all trades and master of all; the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a superb all-round package, boasting supreme comfort, natural sound and the best noise-cancelling out there.View Deal
Sennheiser Momentum M2 Wireless
$400 $200 at Best Buy
NoiseGard active nose cancellation keeps your focus squarely on the music, while the leather earpads and adjustable headband make for all-day comfort. And with $200 off, it'd be rude not to.View Deal
Klipsch R6i II earbuds
$94 $57 at Amazon
Stylish, snug, and sounds great – what more do you want in a pair of in-ears? "A discount", you say? Well, here you go!
Apple AirPods + Wireless Charging Case
$200 $165 at Best Buy
This generation of AirPods boast better sound quality than their predecessors, and a more secure wireless connection. Plus free Apple Music for 4 months.View Deal
Bose Soundsport Free
$200 $139 at Amazon
Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and water-proof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price. A great deal on rarely-discounted Bose buds. View Deal
Shure SE215
$200 $89 at Amazon
These in-ears use the same monitor technology road tested by musicians and cram it into a package small enough to fit in your ears. The sound-isolating buds block out 37dB of background noise, and the over-the-ear style keeps the cable out of your way.View Deal
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling
$350 $200 at Best Buy
Street cred *and* 22 hours of battery life, the Apple W1 chip for Bluetooth connectivity & battery efficiency with the iPhone, and three hours of playback from a 10-minute fast charge.View Deal
Sony WH-CH500B
$200 $40 at Walmart
These Sonys are at the budget end of the wireless headphone market, but they're still a steal. NFC means one-touch pairing for easy wireless playback, and the built-in mic lets you control them just by speaking. Impressive, especially for $40.View Deal
Sony WH-CH700N
$200 $98 at Walmart
The big sell of these cans is battery life – you get a mammoth 35 hours of wireless playback, or 50 hours when using the supplied cable. Active noise cancellation leaves the outside world a distant memory.View Deal
MORE:
Best headphones 2019: all styles, all budgets
How to choose the right pair of headphones
Best wireless headphones 2019: the best Bluetooth headphones you can buy