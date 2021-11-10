Black Friday 2021: Best Samsung QE65QN95A deals

The Samsung QE65QN95A is the company's first attempt at a Mini LED-powered Neo QLED set but it's a real beauty. We scored it five stars and called it "a force to be reckoned with, and the greatest threat yet to the dominance of OLED".

Fancy getting your hands on one of the best TVs of 2021 at a Black Friday discount? We've tracked down today's best Samsung QE65QN95A deals and listed them below...

Best Samsung QE65QN95A deals

This 2021 Samsung TV features Mini LED technology combined with the company's existing Quantum Dot tech. The result? Spectacular performance. The overall contrast offered is staggering, and the QN95A combines near-OLED black levels with awesomely crisp white highlights and fabulously vibrant colours, all while retaining an effortless sense of naturalism.

A full set of next-gen HDMI sockets and support for VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) makes the QN95A a great choice for gamers. Throw in Tizen, the most app-packed operating system in the business, and you have a near-perfect home entertainment package. The only thing missing is Dolby Vision (Samsung offers its own rival, HDR10+).

This model may not be quite as slim as some OLED sets (even with the power and connections houses in a separate box), but the combination of sleek design and exceptional picture is hard to beat. This really is one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy right now; if you can get it at a discount, so much the better.

