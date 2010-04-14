Trending

CYP AU-D3 DAC review

It's small and straightforward, but we like this supremely affordable DAC's results with budget equipment Tested at £42.00

By

Our Verdict

Small and simple, for a certain type of system the CYP will be a bargain upgrade

For

  • Neat and affordable solution for use with budget AV equipment

Against

  • Internal DACs of larger products are more effective

Products don't get much smaller or more straightforward than this CYP DAC.

Simply feed an optical or coaxial signal into the tiny box and an analogue signal emerges from the stereo RCA connections.

Great for budget Blu-ray decks
Given the price, it's no surprise that the CYP has its limits, and the internal DAC of a half-decent CD player or AV receiver will produce better results.

However, if you're running a budget Blu-ray or DVD player, or a Sky HD box, into a stereo amp, this is a neat and affordable way to coax out far more punch, detail and dynamics.

