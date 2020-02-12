Best speaker packages 2020: budget to premium, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos

It might mean rearranging the furniture. It might mean a lot of saving up. It might even mean moving to a bigger house. But for the full home cinema experience, a surround sound speaker package is the only way to go.

The first thing to consider is the number of channels. A 5.1 system is most common and comprises five speakers (two pairs of either floorstanding or standmount speakers and one centre speaker) and one subwoofer. But other arrangements are also available, from 7.2, which adds surround back speakers behind your seating position and an extra subwoofer, up to pretty much whatever your room can hold.

Dolby Atmos packages tend include upfiring speakers that can help deliver more immersive surround sound, but make sure your speakers are compatible and they're paired with a capable AV receiver. Alternatively, you can achieve Atmos with in-ceiling speakers.

More speakers usually means more convincing surround sound, although they can take up quite a bit of space. You'll also need to factor in the cost (and positioning) of speaker cable. Keeping your selection of speakers to one brand will help keep the sonic balance.

This is especially the case with the centre speaker, which should be from the same brand and ideally from the same range as the rest of your speaker system. This will help ensure the best sound possible.

Finally, price is key. You can spend a few hundred or tens of thousands, so make sure you peruse this list and find one that fits your budget. If you own a budget AV receiver there's no point partnering it with a high-end speaker package. As a general rule of thumb, we'd suggest spending around double the cost of your surround sound amp on a standard 5.1 speaker set up.

All the speaker packages recommended below have been through our thorough testing process and they've passed with flying colours. So whether you're after a budget set-up, or the kind of home cinema system that would make Bruce Wayne green with envy, we should have something for you.

Tight on space? A good soundbar or soundbase might be the way to go.

1. Dali Oberon 5 5.1 Speaker Package A stylish, detailed and expressive home cinema speaker package. SPECIFICATIONS Channels: 5.1 | Subwoofer: 170W | Finishes: Black Ash, Dark Walnut, Light Oak, White Reasons to Buy Full, warm sound Seamless sonic integration Expressive dynamics Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Lean, attractive, interesting and unfussy: these words are equally apt for both the aesthetics and acoustics of these clever performers.

The Dali Oberon 5 5.1 system presents every frequency in full, but with honesty and warmth that brings the best out of any soundtrack. They’re transparent but fun, powerful but subtle; we’d have them round to ours any day. That's why they were out 2019 What Hi-Fi? Awards Product of the Year.

Read the full review: Dali Oberon 5 5.1 Speaker Package

2. Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack An immensely talented and enjoyable home cinema speaker package. SPECIFICATIONS Channels: 5.1 | Subwoofer: 150W | Finishes: Grey, walnut, black, white Reasons to Buy Infectiously musical Powerful bass frequencies Versatile Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This is the same as the Q Acoustics 3010i 5.1 Cinema Pack in the third slot in this list, except with a pair of 3050i floorstanders swapped in for the front left and right channels. As such, it's a great package, full of fun and with plenty of low-end detail. In order to experience a real upgrade in performance, you'd have to spend around double, which just goes to show what fantastic value it is.

Read the full review: Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack

3. Wharfedale DX-2 Movie magic on a small scale with a tempting price tag. SPECIFICATIONS Channels: 5.1 | Subwoofer: 70W | Finishes: Black, white Reasons to Buy Plenty of detail and punch Compact design Great price Reasons to Avoid Speaker terminals are a tight fit Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you think a speaker package has to dominate your lounge, check out the DX-2. It's a discreet 5.1 system which sounds is a lot bigger than the speakers' diminutive dimensions: it's punchy, detailed and surprisingly expansive, doing justice to even soundtracks to epic blockbusters. It's available at a ridiculously cheap price too.

Read the full review: Wharfedale DX-2

4. Q Acoustics 3010i 5.1 Cinema Pack Q Acoustics' 3010i bookshelf speakers form the basis of this beautifully balanced speaker package. SPECIFICATIONS Channels: 5.1 | Subwoofer: 150W | Finishes: Grey, walnut, black, white Reasons to Buy Clear, musical presentation Healthy low-end rumble Can fill a big room Reasons to Avoid Subwoofer lacks outright impact Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This system is made up of five-star front and surround speakers, so it's in a strong position even before you add a centre channel and subwoofer. You'll get the best from the standmounters if you place them on stands rather than wall-mounts or shelves. Sonically they're convincing and great fun, with fantastic scale and a sense of spaciousness that really opens up a film's soundtrack. At this price, it's hard to fault.

Read the full review: Q Acoustics 3010i 5.1 Cinema Pack

5. Monitor Audio Silver 200 AV12 A hugely capable offering in both surround and stereo. SPECIFICATIONS Channels: 5.1 | Subwoofer: 500W | Finishes: Black, white, walnut, rosewood, oak, black gloss Reasons to Buy Clear, balanced sound Expressive and fun Versatile Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Monitor Audio's long-running Silver range doesn't disappoint in this 5.1 configuration. The sound is wonderfully cohesive, with each speaker knowing its part and playing it without complaint. There's military precision to the sound, with a great sense of musicality and clear, distinct dialogue. Another great effort from Monitor Audio.

Read the full review: Monitor Audio Silver 200 AV12

6. PMC Twenty5 23 5.1 A set-up so good, it's our reference speaker package. SPECIFICATIONS Channels: 5.1 | Subwoofer: 400W | Finishes: Walnut, black, oak, amarone Reasons to Buy Detailed, dynamic and punchy Good power and bass range Premium build and finish Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

How's this for high praise - this system is so good we use it as our reference test system. There's an immense level of detail across the board. Equally at home handling blockbuster action flicks as it is the most rhythmically imposing of soundtracks, this is quite simply one of the best speaker packages money can buy. It might not be the smallest, but it is worth every penny.

Read the full review: PMC Twenty5 23 5.1

7. Elac Debut 2.0 5.1 Home Theatre System A deliciously mature and sensible speaker set for the money. SPECIFICATIONS Channels: 5.1 | Subwoofer: 200W | Finishes: Black Reasons to Buy Highly immersive soundstage Silky tonal balance Clean, clear dynamic sound Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This surround package partners two pairs of five-star stereo speakers – the supremely talented Debut 2.0 F5.2 floorstanders and Debut 2.0 B5.2 standmounts – then throws in a likeminded centre speaker and sub for what is one of the most composed, detailed and well-matched systems we've heard at this price. Dolby Atmos topper speakers are also available for an even more immersive sonic experience.

Read the full review: Elac Debut 2.0 5.1 Home Theatre System

8. Dali Zensor 1 5.1 Three years after launch, this package is still one of the best. SPECIFICATIONS Channels: 5.1 | Subwoofer: 170W | Finishes: Black, walnut, white Reasons to Buy Punchy dynamics Bags of detail Articulate and expressive Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This Award-winning Dali set-up is a great shout for the money. The sound is fantastically detailed - especially dialogue - while music comes across as beautifully layered and textured. It's a dynamic sound too, providing good, sophisticated fun. The speakers themselves are well-designed, with a satisfyingly sturdy build quality. Even three years after launch, this system still takes some beating.

Read the full review: Dali Zensor 1 5.1

9. B&W MT-60D This stylish Bowers & Wilkins package ticks a lot of boxes. SPECIFICATIONS Channels: 5.1 | Subwoofer: 400W | Finishes: Black, white Reasons to Buy Improved design and styling Dynamic sound Strong in stereo and surround sound Reasons to Avoid Some care needed when partnering Today's Best Deals AU $3,949 View at NAPF Electronics

This B&W system has plenty of attack thanks to an extra layer of low-frequency presence and grunt. But it's not just the bass from that striking PV1D subwoofer that's brilliant, so to is the treble. Dialogue and higher frequencies like crashing glass sound superb too. And while the speakers may be small, they deliver oomph in spades, giving real scale and breadth to all manner of cinematic soundtracks.

Read the full review: B&W MT-60D

10. KEF Q350 AV 5.1 It's big, but if you have space this speaker package will make your films sing. SPECIFICATIONS Channels: 5.1 | Subwoofer: 300W | Finishes: Black, white Reasons to Buy Bold, powerful presentation Seamless integration Fine timing and dynamic range Reasons to Avoid Lacks expression at lower volumes Bulky Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If space isn't an issue, you might want to treat yourself with this brilliant KEF set-up. It's big and bold, with a sound to match: you're treated to a beautifully immersive experience, where the speakers and sub working together to create a wonderfully coherent soundfield. And the bass, while powerful, is never overstated, meaning the sound is never muddied or coloured. Take the plunge and you won't be disappointed.

Read the full review: KEF Q350 AV 5.1

11. Dali Spektor 2 5.1 This quality package is up there with the very best. SPECIFICATIONS Channels: 5.1 | Subwoofer: 170W | Finishes: Black, walnut Reasons to Buy Detailed, entertaining sound Attractive design Easy to accommodate Reasons to Avoid Centre speaker can be bettered Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If it wasn't for Q Acoustics' stellar offerings in the 5.1 space, this Dali would have picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2018. It provides a fast, detailed and gratifyingly entertaining listen, with the sub providing plenty of scale. Dialogue has a warmth to it that's sadly lost in many systems, and the impeccable sense of timing makes for a truly cinematic experience.

Read the full review: Dali Spektor 2 5.1

12. Jamo S 807 HCS A fun, endearing and practical 7.1 Dolby Atmos speaker package. SPECIFICATIONS Channels: 7.1 | Subwoofer: 100W | Finishes: Walnut, white, black Reasons to Buy Energetic, dynamic and detailed S 807s can be used in stereo Attractive and practical design Reasons to Avoid Coarse treble Could integrate better Soft bass Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

A 7.1 Dolby Atmos package at this price looks too good to be true. But not only is it an absolute steal, it's also a very tidy, compact affair - so compact, in fact, that Jamo suggests you put the subwoofer under the sofa. How's that for convenience? The sound is dynamic and full of body, and the low end - while a little soft - is ample for all but the most discerning of home cinema audiophiles. If that's you, you'll be happy to spend a bit more for a smoother sound, but the Jamo is still a fine option at the money.

Read the full review: Jamo S 807 HCS

13. Fyne Audio F302 AV A worthy home cinema package that comes in at less than a grand. SPECIFICATIONS Channels: 5.1 | Subwoofer: 425W | Finishes: Oak, walnut, ash Reasons to Buy Plenty of detail Snappy timing Attractive design Reasons to Avoid Centre and rears lack expression Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This is the first Fyne Audio product we've reviewed that didn't earn five stars, but that's more down to the competition than any reflection on this package's prowess. Indeed, it's a more than capable system, managing to be both swift and agile and full of enthusiasm. The F3-8 sub adds plenty of bass weight, without sacrificing the level of pace and detail. You'll just have to be careful to pair it with a home cinema amp that's up to the task.

Read the full review: Fyne Audio F302 AV

14. Monitor Audio Radius R90HT1 Wonderfully cohesive and entertaining, this is a great little package. SPECIFICATIONS Channels: 5.1 | Subwoofer: 200W | Finishes: Walnut, black, white Reasons to Buy Classy design Beautifully balanced sound Excellent integration Reasons to Avoid Suits smaller rooms Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The front and rear speakers and subwoofer combine to form a wonderfully cohesive whole, with effects flowing between channels effortlessly, immersing you deep in the action. Highs are crisp and detailed, while dialogue through the centre channel is clear and communicative. Opt for this attractive package and you won't be disappointed.

Read the full review: Monitor Audio Radius R90HT1

15. Monitor Audio Bronze B5 AV Monitor Audio's Bronze range delivers a brilliant surround sound option. SPECIFICATIONS Channels: 5.1 | Subwoofer: 220W | Finishes: Walnut, black, rosemah, white Reasons to Buy Great dynamics and musicality Good space and organisation Punchy Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Another oldie but a goodie, this 2016 system is still one of the best speaker packages we've tested in recent times. It organises instruments in a score beautifully, with each given enough space to breathe, while dialogues comes across as warm, clear and expressive. It's an enveloping listen too, with a cohesive surround sound field and great tonal matching between channels. A fantastic buy.

Read the full review: Monitor Audio Bronze B5 AV

