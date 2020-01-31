Trending

Best audiophile headphones 2020: the ultimate headphones

By

Audiophile headphones for discerning music lovers

Best audiophile headphones Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best audiophile headphones you can buy in 2020.

There's a vast choice of headphones on the market and many are fitted with a myriad high-tech bells and whistles. But what if you just want the purest listening experience possible? 

With the emphasis firmly on sound quality, audiophile headphones are an ode to outstanding sonics – rather than sensors or streaming tech.

We've assembled our favourite audiophile headphones below. And they're not necessarily prohibitively expensive – great value sound quality can exist, even with more affordable headphones.

If you want to focus on music, you may be best with a pair of wired over-ears that offer the perfect balance of musicality and precision. If you want to add technology to mix, you could opt for audiophile cans that combine state-of-the-art noise-cancelling tech with state-of-the-art sound.

So what else do you need to consider when buying audiophile headphones? To extract the best performance some models will benefit from a high-quality source or a headphone amplifier. Also, keep in mind that audiophile over-ears tend to be made for home listening; neither a 3m cable nor an open-back design is ideal for the train or office.

Ready to rediscover your favourite track or inject new life into a carefully-curated playlist? Our pick of the top audiophile headphones will level-up your love of music. 

How we choose the best audiophile headphones

Here at What Hi-Fi? we review hundreds of products every year, from TVs to speakers, headphones to streamers. 

We have state-of-the-art testing facilities in London and Bath, where our team of expert reviewers do all our testing. This gives us complete control over how the products, ensuring consistency. 

All products are tested in comparison with rival products in the same price category, and all review verdicts are agreed upon by the team as a whole rather than an individual reviewer, again helping to ensure consistency and avoid any personal preference.

The What Hi-Fi? team has more than 100 years experience of reviewing, testing and writing about consumer electronics.

From all of our reviews, we choose the products to feature in our Best Buys. That's why if you take the plunge and buy one of the products recommended below, or on any other Best Buy page, you can be assured you're getting a What Hi-Fi? approved product.

Best audiophile headphones

(Image credit: Grado)

1. Grado SR325e

Retro looks, magnificent sound.

SPECIFICATIONS

Style: Open-backed | Cable length: 1.7m | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 358g

Reasons to Buy

Lovely tonal balance
Transparent across frequencies
Expressive dynamics

Reasons to Avoid

Noise leakage

Put simply, these Grado over-ear headphones are a masterpiece. Even if their retro shell doesn't appeal, their gloriously-musical output almost certainly will. The open-backed design creates a clear, light sound with well-organised layers that deliver an energetic, rhythmical sound. And while those 360-degree rotating ear-cups might look a little old fashioned, they're a delight to wear. They're not cheap but these outstanding cans are worth every penny. There's really only one downside: the open back cups do leak sound, so they're not ideal for use in the office.

Read the full review: Grado SR325e

Best audiophile headphones 2020

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

2. Sennheiser HD 820

Premium over-ear headphones that break the mould.

SPECIFICATIONS

Style: Closed-backed | Cable length: 3m | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 6.3mm | Weight: 360g

Reasons to Buy

Full-bodied, detailed sound
Powerful, agile bass
Solid build

Reasons to Avoid

Pricey
Design limits absolute performance

Closed back headphones can suffer with distortion issues, but that's not the case with the brilliant Sennheiser HD 820 headphones. Sennheiser has cunningly fixed that problem by using a combination of Gorilla Glass and sound-absorbing chambers to prevent sound waves bouncing back into the drivers. The result? A stunning level of agility and precision, impressive authority in the low frequencies and expertly-controlled bass. Of course, these over-ears are a serious investment. But if you're serious about music they'll transform your home listening experience.

Read the full review: Sennheiser HD 820

Best audiophile headphones

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

3. Beyerdynamic Amiron

Premium priced headphones that have an exceptional sound to match

SPECIFICATIONS

Style: open-backed | Cable length: 3.0m | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 340g

Reasons to Buy

Neutral and detail presentation
Expressive dynamics
Subtle bass
Comfort

Reasons to Avoid

If price isn't an issue, nothing

Beyerdynamic's Amirons aren't the kind of headphones that grab your attention on a short listen, but give them a bit of time and their impressive transparency and resolution is sure to please.

They're comfortable too, with nicely-judged earpads and sensible weight. You'll need a good quality source and recordings to hear them at their best though, so don't be tempted to skimp. 

With everything in place, Beyerdynamic’s Amiron headphones provide an impressive sound that takes the whole frequency range in its stride. We like their clear midrange vocals, their tight timing, and the impressive way that they can handle challengingly messy songs. They're hard to beat at this price.

Read the full review: Beyerdynamic Amiron

Best audiophile headphones 2020

(Image credit: Grado)

4. Grado SR80e

Excellent affordable audiophile headphones.

SPECIFICATIONS

Style: Open-backed | Cable length: Standard | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 220g

Reasons to Buy

Excellent treble and midrange
Lively sound
Tight bass

Reasons to Avoid

Not the most relaxed sound

If you're looking for affordable audiophile headphones, you're in luck. There's no fancy electronics here, since Grado is a company that's all about the music. Oozing with detail and clarity, they offer a dynamic sound that's hard to beat at this price point. Natural without sounding raw, they elevate almost any genre of music, from electro to easy listening. One thing to note: that open-backed design is here again, which means they aren't best-suited to commutes and the foam ear cups aren't the plushest. Still, while the SR80es look a little retro, they deliver cutting-edge performance. 

Read the full review: Grado SR80e

Best audiophile headphones 2020

(Image credit: Sony)

5. Sony WH-1000XM3

Audiophile noise-cancelling headphones made for music lovers.

SPECIFICATIONS

Style: Closed-backed | Cable length: 1.2m | Wireless: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | In-line remote and mic: Yes | Connector: 3.5mm, USB-C | Weight: 254g

Reasons to Buy

Natural, all-round sound quality
The best noise-cancelling out there
Supremely comfortable

Reasons to Avoid

Touch controls feel fiddly at first
Can expose weaker recordings

Want audiophile sound quality and noise-cancelling? Look no further. Their open, spacious delivery provides plenty of room for vocals and instruments to soar. They're rich in detail as well as tech, though, with all manner of bells and whistles including access to your chosen voice assistant and a fast-charging battery (a ten-minute charges provides five hours' use). Worried the noise-cancelling technology might interfere with the authenticity of your favourite analogue recording? You can switch it off, or tweak the level of noise-cancelling via the app. A fantastic, wire-free audiophile experience.

Read the full review: Sony WH-1000XM3

Best in-ear headphones 2020: budget and premium

(Image credit: Klipsch)

6. Klipsch T5M Wired

The best in-ear headphones you can buy at this price

SPECIFICATIONS

Connector: 3.5mm | Cable length: n/a | In-line remote and mic: Yes | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: No | Noise-cancelling: No

Reasons to Buy

Impressive, comfortable fit
Detailed, dynamic sound
Even tonal balance

Reasons to Avoid

Can generate cable noise
No volume control

Klipsch knows how to make a decent pair of affordable in-ear headphones. In 2018 it was the R6i IIs (below) that stole all the headlines, but for 2020 it's the T5M Wired causing a stir. Not only are they extremely comfortable (which helps), they're also some of the most musical buds we've heard at the money.

The Klipschs sound detailed and dynamic with an even tonal balance and excellent sense of timing. The only slight negatives are they can generate cable noise if you don't use the supplied clothing clip and you can't change volume via the one-button control/mic.

Read the full review: Klipsch T5M Wired

Best audiophile headphones

(Image credit: Shure)

7. Shure SRH1540

Premium design meets impressive musicality.

SPECIFICATIONS

Style: Closed-backed | Cable length: 1.8m | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 286g

Reasons to Buy

Expansive, open sound
Beautifully balanced
Cosy fit

Reasons to Avoid

Nothing

These plush, closed-back over-ears are nicely crafted from premium materials such as aluminium and carbon fibre. They're lightweight and feature ear cups swathed in soft Alcantara, making them ideal for extended late-night listening sessions. Beneath the ear cups lie 40mm neodymium drivers, which make for impressive dynamics, nimble presentation and a stunning amount of detail. Naturally musical, they're superb value for money and a great choice for the audiophile.

Read the full review: Shure SRH1540

Best audiophile headphones

(Image credit: Sony)

8. Sony WF-1000XM3

The best true wireless headphones so far.

SPECIFICATIONS

Style: In-ear | Cable length: N/A | Wireless: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 17g

Reasons to Buy

Musical sound
Good noise-cancelling
Excellent battery life
Snug fit

Reasons to Avoid

No volume controls
No aptX HD support

The ultimate true wireless in-ear headphones? These are certainly the best we've tested so far: they sound awesome and function beautifully. To please audiophiles, Sony has added an all-new Bluetooth chip that sharpens up music synchronisation. Sound is clear, rhythmic and emotive – perfect qualities to bring well-worn playlists back to life. More importantly, the improved noise-cancelling technology is effective rather than intrusive and the tips offer good in-ear grip. If you want a wireless audiophile experience on-the-go or in even the gym, these are a brilliant buy.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000XM3 review

Best audiophile headphones

(Image credit: Shure)

9. Shure SE425

The finest in-ears we've heard at this price.

SPECIFICATIONS

Style: In-ear | Cable length: 1.6m | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: Optional | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 30g

Reasons to Buy

Energetic delivery
Solid midrange performance
Immersive sound

Reasons to Avoid

Some rivals boast more bass

We've first reviewed these over-ears in 2013, but they're now (even more) worthy of the price - and your attention. They have plenty to offer the dedicated music fan, including a rich sound and refined dynamics. Jaw-dropping detail and precision means they're capable of teasing out details that you might never have heard – even in your favourite recordings. The design won't appeal to all but when it comes to performance, we can't recommend them enough.

Read the full review: Shure SE425

Best audiophile headphones 2020

(Image credit: B&W)

10. B&W P9 Signature

Luxury and refinement in equal measure.

SPECIFICATIONS

Style: Open-backed | Cable length: 5m | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: Yes | Connector: 3.5mm, optional Lightning cable | Weight: 413g

Reasons to Buy

Stunning midrange clarity
Superb detail levels
Weighty, agile bass

Reasons to Avoid

Bass on the rich side

Plush, stylish and exquisitely well-balanced, the B&W P9 Signatures will add a touch of luxury to your listening sessions. The 40mm drivers are angled for a more natural listening experience, which is enhanced by comfy memory foam ear cups wrapped in premium Saffiano leather. They sound as good as they look, offering a satisfying balance of pace and attack that opens up plenty of space for instruments and vocals to shine. With a talent for handling pacy rhythms, the P9 Signatures are a fun, vibrant way to upgrade your favourite playlist.

Read the full review: B&W P9 Signature

Best audiophile headphones 2020

(Image credit: Shure)

11. Shure KSE1200

Clever engineering and stunning sound – but at a price.

SPECIFICATIONS

Style: In-ear | Cable length: 0.92m | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 44g

Reasons to Buy

Astonishing detail and agility
Even tonal balance
Good composure and insight
Comfortable 

Reasons to Avoid

Partnering amp adds bulk
Need appropriate source

If you want to bring a little intimacy to your favourite recordings, Shure's high-end in-ear headphones should be high on your list. They're not cheap but they are supplied with their own analogue headphone amp (the size of a pack of cards) that drives electrostatic drivers with a wide frequency range. Why all the unusual technology? In short, performance. They'll render every track with a breathtaking level of detail and precision – no matter how complex the recording. The emphasis is on clarity rather than bass, but if you want to hear every little nuance, these are (a lot of) money well spent.

Read the full review: Shure KSE1200   

Best audiophile headphones

(Image credit: AKG)

12. AKG K72

Great-sounding cans for audiophiles on a tight budget.

SPECIFICATIONS

Style: Closed-backed | Cable length: 3m | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 200g

Reasons to Buy

Excellent value
Very comfortable

Reasons to Avoid

Coloured, boxy mids

The word 'audiophile' might sound a little grand to some, but the AKG K72s are proof that anyone can get their hands on a pair of awesome, audiophile-quality headphones for less than the price of a restaurant meal. These bargain closed-back headphones are almost unbeatable given the price, offering solid build quality, comfortable padding and a 3m-long cable. From the neutral presentation to the well-controlled bass, they sound far more expensive than they are. If you're looking to upgrade the pair of earbuds that came bundled with your phone these are just the ticket.

Read the full review: AKG K72

Best audiophile headphones

(Image credit: Sony)

13. Sony MDR-Z1R

Refined, good quality over-ear headphones.

SPECIFICATIONS

Style: Closed-backed | Cable length: 3m | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 385g

Reasons to Buy

Excellent detail resolution
Even tonal balance
Powerful bass

Reasons to Avoid

Demand quality electronics

When connected to a high-quality source these polished performers punch well above their weight. Their unusual drivers feature a two-piece 70mm diaphragm made of a magnesium dome, set in an aluminium-coated liquid crystal polymer ring. The ingenious design delivers a wide frequency response of up to 120kHz, resulting in epic bass, impressive detail and exquisite tonal balance. They'll shine when given dynamic, challenging recordings, but also perform superbly with subtle, simple songs. A master-of-all-trades. 

Read the full review: Sony MDRZ1R

Best audiophile headphones 2020

(Image credit: Shure)

14. Shure SE846

Outstanding performance with the right source

SPECIFICATIONS

Style: In-ear | Cable length: 1.2m | Wireless: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: Yes | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 36.7g

Reasons to Buy

Stunning detail
Tonally balanced
Strong dynamics
Great comfort

Reasons to Avoid

Lacks the aura of luxury

Don't be fooled by the plain, functional exterior – these in-ear headphones offer a sophisticated audiophile experience. Pair them with a DAC headphone amplifier or a hi-res music player and they'll really shine. Four balanced armature drive units per side deliver a natural, musical sound augmented by an impressive low-end response. And if you're as serious about tonal balance as you are about your favourite band, you can play around with three interchangeable filters to tweak the treble to your liking. They might be pricey, but the SE846s certainly justify it. 

Read the full review: Shure SE846 

(Image credit: Warwick Acoustics)

15. Warwick Acoustics Sonoma Model One

These electrostatic headphones sound stunning

SPECIFICATIONS

Style: Over-ear | Cable length: 1.5m | Wireless: No | Noise-cancelling: No | In-line remote and mic: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 2.45kg

Reasons to Buy

Class leading sound
Stunning resolution and agility
Clever engineering

Reasons to Avoid

Some build issues
No optical input or display

If you’re willing to spend five thousand pounds on a pair of headphones it suggests a serious (and perhaps worrying) obsession for personal listening. While we don’t know a cure for this particular ailment, we can aid your habit by suggesting you have a good long listen to the Sonoma One package from Warwick Acoustics. It’s easily one of the best-sounding options we’ve heard.

Pay that hefty sum of money and you not only get a pair of open-backed electrostatic headphones but also a dedicated energizer amplifier. These headphones won’t work with conventional amplification, because electrostatic drivers require high voltages.

Once warmed up, this headphone system sounds so stunningly clear and informative that we can’t help but get involved with the music. We’ve heard hundreds of pairs over the years but struggle to think of anything equivalently priced that comes close to the resolution and agility of this set-up. We had some niggles with the build and reliability, but there's certainly no arguing with the sound.

Read the full review: Warwick Acoustics Sonoma Model One