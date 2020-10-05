Best turntables 2020

Best turntable under £200
Pro-Ject Primary E
A great first turntable
Best turntable £200-£500
Rega Planar 1
Rega's P1 deck is up there with the best
Best turntable £500-£750
Rega Planar 3/Elys 2
This remains the best value turntable on the market
Best turntable £750-£1000
Technics SL-1500C
A beautifully made, fuss-free record player
Best turntable £1000-£2000
Rega Planar 6/Ania
A wonderfully refined, articulate and precise turntable
Best turntable over £2000
Vertere DG-1 Dynamic Groove
Vertere’s most affordable turntable package is now the one to beat at this level