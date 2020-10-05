Best stereo speakers 2020

Best standmount speaker under £200
Dali Spektor 2
Another win for Dali with these entertaining bookshelf speakers
Best standmount speaker £200-£400
Elac Debut B5.2
These Elac speakers remain exceptionally talented at this price
Best standmount speaker £400-£750
Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition
B&W hones its award-winning 606 standmounters to great effect
Best standmount speaker £750-£1500
KEF LS50 Meta
These standmounters set new standards at the price
Best standmount speaker £1500+
ProAc Response D2R
As insightful and entertaining as any speakers at this level
Best floorstanding speaker under £500
Fyne Audio F302
Fyne Audio has done a sterling job with these unbeatable floorstanding speakers
Best floorstanding speaker £500-£1000
Dali Oberon 5
The superb Dali Oberon 5s are brilliantly musical
Best floorstanding speaker £1000-£1500
Wharfedale Evo 4.4
Wharfedale's Evo speakers remained unbeaten in 2020
Best floorstanding speaker £1500-£2500
ProAc Response DT8
These towers deliver sparkling performance thanks to some clever engineering
Best floorstanding speaker over £2500
Spendor A7
Another win for Spendor's dynamic and elegant floorstanders
Best desktop speakers
Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2
Superb sound and a smart design ensure the MR1s remain the class-leader