Trending

Best Televisions 2017

Product of the year

Best 52-60in TV

LG OLED55B7V

Read the full review here

“The B7 digs up loads of fine detail, defining edges crisply without over-sharpening or exaggerating”

Best buys

Best 65in TV under £2500

Samsung UE65MU7000T

Read the full review here

“Just a likeable, enjoyable, natural and all-round balanced picture"

Best 32-39in TV

Samsung UE32M5500

Read the full review here

“If you’ve got your sights set small this Samsung will see you very satisfied”

Best 40-46in TV

Samsung UE40MU6400

Read the full review here

“Few TVs at any price can lay claim to a more natural colour palette”

Best 47-52in TV

Sony KD-49XE9005

Read the full review here

“4K picture quality is superb, there’s a range of streaming apps to keep us content, and it’s got good sound”

Best 65in TV £2500+

Sony KD-65A1

Read the full review here

“The Sony A1 delivers a masterclass - images are entirely believable and utterly stunning”