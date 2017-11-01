Best Televisions 2017

Product of the year
Best 52-60in TV
LG OLED55B7V
“The B7 digs up loads of fine detail, defining edges crisply without over-sharpening or exaggerating”
Best buys
Best 65in TV under £2500
Samsung UE65MU7000T
“Just a likeable, enjoyable, natural and all-round balanced picture"
Best 32-39in TV
Samsung UE32M5500
“If you’ve got your sights set small this Samsung will see you very satisfied”
Best 40-46in TV
Samsung UE40MU6400
“Few TVs at any price can lay claim to a more natural colour palette”
Best 47-52in TV
Sony KD-49XE9005
“4K picture quality is superb, there’s a range of streaming apps to keep us content, and it’s got good sound”
Best 65in TV £2500+
Sony KD-65A1
“The Sony A1 delivers a masterclass - images are entirely believable and utterly stunning”