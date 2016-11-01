Trending

Best Streamers 2016

Product of the year

Best music streamer £1000-£2000

Cambridge Audio Azur 851N

“A premium music streamer with the performance to match”

Best buys

Best music streamer £2000+

Naim ND5 XS

“A fully featured, insightful and captivating streamer that does it all – one of the best high-end streamers we’ve ever tested”

Best music streamer under £100

Google Chromecast Audio

“Google turns its hand to music streaming, with impressive results”

Best music streamer £500-£1000

Cambridge CXN

“A stylish, feature-packed streamer that sounds great and is a joy to use”

Best music streamer £100-£500

Pioneer N-50A

“If you’re in the market for a sensibly priced network audio player, look no further”

Best video streamer

Amazon Fire TV

“Amazon is on fire with its second streaming box”