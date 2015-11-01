Best On-ear headphones 2015

Product of the year
AKG Y50
"Excelling in sound and style, the Y50s remain unrivalled for a second year running."
Best buys
AKG N60 NC
"A winning combination of great sound and noise isolation make these AKGs ideal travel companions."
Philips Fidelio M1MKII
"The M1MKIIs are a lovely pair of headphones, and are highly recommended."
AKG Y50 BT
"These AKGs are quite something - Bluetooth headphones that sound just as good as their wired counterparts."
Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Over-ear
Sennheiser has tinkered with a winning formula, and produced an even better set of Momentum headphones...
Shure SRH1540
"Another success for the SHR1540s. They're 100 per cent worthy of their price – and your attention."
AKG K550
"There's no stopping the winning run of the K550s. They're rousingly musical headphones with no obvious deficiencies."
Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless
"Sennheiser has delivered an endlessly listenable, hugely likeable pair of headphones."
Grado SR325e
"The musical, detailed sound of the Grados makes them a truly top buy."
B&W P5 Wireless
"The P5 Wireless offer great sound and gorgeous design, minus the inconvenience of cables - that's what we like to hear."