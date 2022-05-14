Women's FA Cup Final live stream: how to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City for free

Drama, triumphs, upsets – it all comes to a head this Sunday when Chelsea face Manchester City in the 2022 Women's FA Cup Final. Who will win a record-breaking fourth FA Cup trophy: Chelsea F.C. Women or Manchester City W.F.C? The game is free-to-air on the BBC One/BBC iPlayer for those in the UK. Traveling abroad? Make sure you know how to watch a Women's FA Cup final live stream free online from wherever you are.

Women's FA Cup final live stream Kick-off: 2.30pm BST, Sunday 15th May 2022 Free live stream: BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK TV channel: BBC One US stream: ESPN+ (9.30am ET) Canada: Sportsnet (9.30am ET) Australia: Optus Sport (11.30pm AEST)

This weekend marks the first time that the Women's FA Cup final has been held-back-to-back with the men's final. A record 50,000 tickets have been sold to fans, all of whom will be eager to witness the two most in-form women's sides clash in the high-pressure cauldron that is Wembley Stadium.

Reigning champions Chelsea F.C. Women are slight favourites having just pipped Arsenal to the Super League title. Should Chelsea manager Emma Hayes coax her team on to victory on Sunday, they will have won five of the past six domestic trophies on offer.

Gareth Taylor's Manchester City W.F.C started the season with some forgettable performances, losing 4-0 to Chelsea last November. Since then, the three-time FA Cup winners have put in some truly superb displays and are now within one match of winning their fourth FA Cup in six years.

Kick-off in the 2022 Women's FA Cup final is Sunday 15th March at 2.30pm BST and 9.30am ET.

Watch a Women's FA Cup final free live stream

The BBC has the rights to show the 2022 Women's FA Cup Final live stream in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN (more details below).

Chelsea vs Manchester City will be available on UK TVs via BBC One, the BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website, or through the BBC iPlayer app which you can view on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

The game will also be free to watch on The FA Player.

Watch a Women's FA Cup final live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won't be able to use the BBC iPlayer when outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN for BBC iPlayer is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Women's FA Cup final, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy a Chelsea vs Manchester City live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

USA: Women's FA Cup final live stream

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show the Women's FA Cup final live stream in the US, as well as a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the network's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month, or $12.99 if you opt for the bargain bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, if you're a Brit abroad, you can just watch the Women's FA Cup final free on the BBC using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, which offers the free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

Canada: Women's FA Cup final live stream

Sportsnet has the rights to broadcast the 2022 Women's FA Cup final in Canada. Don't have cable?

Try the network's SN NOW streaming service, which is priced at $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year and grants you 24/7 streaming access to Sportsnet East, West, Ontario, Pacific and Sportsnet ONE.

Brits abroad can watch free on BBC iPlayer with a VPN. Details just above.

Australia: Women's FA Cup final live stream

Good news, Sam Kerr fans: Optus Sport has the rights to stream the 2022 Women’s FA Cup final in Australia.

Optus, which also serves up live Premier League 2021/22 matches, costs from AU$14.99 a month.

Don't forget: Brits abroad can watch the Women's FA Cup final free on the BBC using a VPN such as ExpressVPN, which offers a free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

Chelsea vs Manchester City kicks off at 11.30pm AEST on Sunday, 15th May.