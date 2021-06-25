Wimbledon 2021 live stream: how to watch the grass-court tennis from anywhere

Wimbledon 2021 starts on Monday 28th June with Novak Djokovic ready to mount a defence of his title. Spain's Rafael Nadal and Japan's Naomi Osaka are out, and Roger Federer's fitness remains in doubt. UK-based viewers can stream every match live on BBC iPlayer for free. Make sure you know how to get a Wimbledon 2021 live stream from anywhere in the world. New balls, please!

Wimbledon 2021 live stream Date: 28 June – 11 July 2021 Venues: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Free stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: EPSN | Sling TV ($10 first month) AUS stream: 9Now | Stan Sport IND stream: Disney+ Hotstar

Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world and is widely regarded as the most prestigious event in the calendar. Last year's Wimbledon fortnight was cancelled for the first time since 1945 due to the pandemic; this year it's back. Bring on the socially-distanced spectators and Covid-safe strawberries!

Serbia Pro Novak Djokovic, this year's reigning Australian Open and Roland Garros champion, will be hoping to add another Grand Slam victory to his name. The World No. 1 is hot favourite to take his sixth Wimbledon Singles trophy (2011, 2014-15, 2018-19) and 20th Grand Slam, equalling the all-time record jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Nadal has already withdrawn, having not yet recovered from a brutal Aussie Open semi-final against Djokovic. Naomi Osaka announced that she will continue her break to preserve her mental health. Roger Federer, who turns 40 next month, is carrying a knee injury, but let's not write off the eight-times Wimbledon champion just yet.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray will concentrate on the Singles this year. He faces World No. 28 Nikoloz Basilashvili in first round action on day one of the tournament, Monday 28th June (Time TBD).

Reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep is absent. So Ash Barty is the top seed in the women's side of the draw. Meanwhile, Serena Williams will take another shot at winning her 24th Grand Slam and eighth Wimbledon when she starts her campaign against Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round. Coco Gauff starts against British hopeful Fran Jones, known for her six fingers and seven toes.

UK viewers can enjoy ace coverage of every match for free on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know to watch a Wimbledon 2021 live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch a free Wimbledon 2021 live stream

The BBC has the rights to air coverage of Wimbledon 2021 – it's free to UK viewers with a TV licence. Alternatively, fans can stream every match live on BBC iPlayer for free.

Away from the UK during Wimbledon? You'll need to use a VPN to access your local streaming service without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The BBC's world-beating coverage begins at 11am BST on Monday, 28th June. Sue Barker presents lives from the All England Tennis Club. She will be joined by Grand Slam winners John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Billie Jean King, Tracy Austin, Martina Navratilova and Wimbledon favourite Tim Henman.

Watch Wimbledon 2021 from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Wimbledon 2021 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Watch a Wimbledon 2021 live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Sling TV)

ESPN and the Tennis Channel have split the rights to this year's Wimbledon tennis tournament. Cable subscribers can get a Wimbledon 2021 live stream by logging into their account on the EPSN website.

Don't have cable? There's also currently an excellent deal with Sling TV. Pick the Orange package, which includes ESPN, and get the first month for just $10. It's $35 per month thereafter but with no contract. Cancel at any time.

Add Sling Sports Extra for an additional $11 a month and you get access to the Tennis Channel too, giving you complete Wimbledon coverage for a fraction of what cable subscribers pay!

Remember, you'll need to use a VPN to access Sling TV if you're away from the US during Wimbledon 2021.

Watch a Wimbledon 2021 live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 9)

Just like Brits, Aussie tennis fans can watch Wimbledon for free on 9Gem and 9Now!

Every match of Wimbledon 2021 will also stream ad-free, live and on demand, Channel 9's Stan Sport, bringing subscribers all the action from every court.

Remember, you'll need to use a VPN to access 9Now and Stan if you're away from the Oz during Wimbledon fortnight.

Channel 9's coverage starts at 7.30pm on Monday 28th June running through to Saturday 3rd July. With no play on Sunday 4th July, the action resumes on Monday 5th July at 7.30pm, right up to the Women’s Final which will be broadcast live on Saturday 10th July from 10.30pm. Then the Men’s Final is on Sunday 11th July, from 10.30pm Aussie time.

Watch a Wimbledon 2021 live stream in Canada

TSN is the place to watch a Wimbledon 2021 live stream if you're based in Canada. Subscription to TSN (streaming only) cost CA$4.99 a day or CA$19.99 a month.

Watch a Wimbledon 2021 live stream in India

(Image credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

The Star Sports Select 1 and 2 (SD and HD) will offer live coverage of Wimbledon in India. Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming of the world's most famous Grand Slam.

Wimbledon starts at 3.30pm IST on Monday, 28th June.

Wimbledon 2021 schedule

Qualifying: Monday 21st June - Thursday 24th June

Main draw: Daily play begins at 11am BST on outside courts, 1pm BST on Centre and No. 1 Courts

Doubles final: Saturday 10th July

Mixed doubles final: Saturday 10th or Sunday 11th July

Singles finals: Sunday 11th July at 2pm BST

Wimbledon role of honour

Most Titles, Singles: Roger Federer (8)

Most Titles, Doubles: Todd Woodbridge (9)

Oldest Champion: Roger Federer, 35, in 2017

Youngest Champion: Boris Becker, 17, in 1985

Highest-Ranked Champion (since 1979): No. 1 Bjorn Borg in 1980, John McEnroe in 1984, Pete Sampras in 1993-94, 1997-99, Lleyton Hewitt in 2002, Roger Federer in 2004-07, Rafael Nadal in 2010, Novak Djokovic in 2015, 2019

Lowest-Ranked Champion (since 1979): No. 125 Goran Ivanisevic in 2001

Most Match Wins: Roger Federer (101)

Last British Champion: Andy Murray in 2016