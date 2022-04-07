Watch Tokyo Vice on HBO Max online and from wherever you are

Tokyo Vice – Michael Mann's taut TV crime thriller – premieres on HBO Max today, 7th April. Officially, HBO Max is only available in the US – but it's possible to watch Tokyo Vice on HBO Max from the UK and elsewhere using a VPN (opens in new tab) as a US subscriber travelling abroad. Read the instructions below and we'll explain how to watch Tokyo Vice on HBO Max wherever you are, and on whatever device you have.

Ready to explore Japan's grimy underbelly? Tokyo Vice is based on Jake Adelstein's non-fiction first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, the drama series captures Adelstein's (Ansel Elgort) daily descent into the neon-soaked streets of Tokyo, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem.

The critical response to Tokyo Vice has been overwhelmingly positive. The Wall Street Journal calls it a "new type of Noir" while The Hollywood Reporter calls it "intriguing and authentic". Ansel Elgort, best known for his turn in Baby Driver, has also attracted praise for his "pulsating" performance as a rookie crime reporter pursuing Yakuza through Tokyo's maze-like streets.

The first three episodes of Tokyo Vice are available to stream today, 7th April, on HBO Max only. Make sure you know how to sign up to HBO Max to watch Tokyo Vice wherever you are.

How to watch Tokyo Vice on HBO Max from outside the US

Although HBO Max is only available in the US at the moment, it's relatively simple to access the service from outside the US using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allowing you to access the service on your laptop, smart TV, set-top box or streaming stick.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For HBO Max, you may wish to choose 'US'.

3. Then head over to HBO Max on your browser or device and enjoy watching Tokyo Vice online.

Do I need a US credit card?

If you don't have a credit card issued in the US the best option is to use PayPal or subscribe on your iPhone/iPad or Android phone/tablet.

How to sign up to HBO Max without a US credit card:

1. Launch your chosen VPN (opens in new tab) and select US as your country

2. Create a new Apple ID (opens in new tab)/Google account remembering to pick US as your country. (Apple users can use a UK phone number but should head to the Apple ID website (opens in new tab) to sign up, rather than using an app on their device).

3. Use your new Apple ID/Google account to access the US Apple App Store (opens in new tab) or US Google Play Store and download the HBO Max app.

4. Subscribe to HBO Max through the HBO Max app, using PayPal (this can be a UK account) as your method of payment.

5. Bingo! You should now be able to sign in to your HBO Max account from any device.

Fun fact: you can use this method to subscribe to other US streaming services, including Hulu (opens in new tab) and Peacock TV, as well as the (cheaper) US versions of Disney+ (opens in new tab) and Netflix (opens in new tab).

Do remember that if you can't get this working, you can always get your money back from ExpressVPN within 30 days (opens in new tab) if you've changed your mind about using their VPN service.

Where else can I watch Tokyo Vice?

Tokyo Vice is exclusive to HBO Max in the US.

We'd expect it to arrive on Sky Atlantic later this year but a UK release date is yet to be announced.

Tokyo Vice Episode 1: The Test – Air Date 7th April 2022

Tokyo Vice Episode 2: Kishi Kaisei – Air Date 7th April 2022

Tokyo Vice Episode 3: Read the Air – Air Date 7th April 2022

Tokyo Vice Episode 4: I Want It That Way – Air Date 14th April 2022

Tokyo Vice Episode 5: Everybody Pays – Air Date 14th April 2022

Tokyo Vice Episode 6: The Information Business – Air Date 21st April 2022

Tokyo Vice Episode 7: Sometimes They Disappear – Air Date 21st April 2022

Tokyo Vice Episode 8: Yoshino – Air Date 28th April 2022