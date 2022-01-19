Watch Euphoria season 2 on HBO Max from anywhere in the world

Euphoria season 2 is airing now on HBO Max streaming service along with a host of other top-quality TV and films. Officially HBO Max is only available to watch from inside the US – but it's possible to watch Euphoria on HBO Max from the UK and elsewhere using a VPN as a US subscriber travelling abroad. Read the instructions below and we'll explain how to watch Euphoria season 2 on HBO Max wherever you are, and on whatever device you have.

Euphoria is a teen drama that airs on HBO Max. It stars Zendaya and follows the ups and downs of a group of friends as they navigate love, sex, trauma, drugs, friendships and break-ups.

Season 1 dropped on 16th June 2019. Season 2 premiered on 9th January 2022. The show has been hailed by critics and decried by others, who object to its sex, nudity and violence.

Unmissable, with a response like that. Make sure you know how to sign up to HBO Max to watch Euphoria wherever you are.

How to watch Euphoria on HBO Max from outside the US

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN

Although HBO Max is only available in the US at the moment, it's relatively simple to access the service from outside the US using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allowing you to access the service on your laptop, smart TV, set-top box or streaming stick.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For HBO Max, you may wish to choose 'US'.

3. Then head over to HBO Max on your browser or device and enjoy Euphoria season 2.

Do I need a US credit card?

If you don't have a credit card issued in the US the best option is to use PayPal or subscribe on your iPhone/iPad or Android phone/tablet.

How to sign up to HBO Max without a US credit card:

1. Launch your chosen VPN and select US as your country

2. Create a new Apple ID/Google account remembering to pick US as your country. (Apple users can use a UK phone number but should head to the Apple ID website to sign up, rather than using an app on their device).

3. Use your new Apple ID/Google account to access the US Apple App Store or US Google Play Store and download the HBO Max app.

4. Subscribe to HBO Max through the HBO Max app, using PayPal (this can be a UK account) as your method of payment.

5. Bingo! You should now be able to sign in to your HBO Max account from any device.

Fun fact: you can use this method to subscribe to other US streaming services, including Hulu and Peacock TV, as well as the (cheaper) US versions of Disney+ and Netflix.

Do remember that if you can't get this working, you can always get your money back from ExpressVPN within 30 days if you've changed your mind about using their VPN service.

Where else can I watch Euphoria?

Sky subscribers can watch Euphoria on Sky Atlantic. New episodes air on Mondays. Not a subscriber? Cord-cutters can catch Euphoria season 2 on Now, Sky's contract-free streaming service, until 30th March 2022.

Now Entertainment Membership costs £9.99 a month and new users get a 7-day free trial.