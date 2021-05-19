UEFA Europa League Final live stream: how to watch Villarreal vs Man Utd in 4K or for free

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to end the season on a high when Manchester United meet Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League Final in Poland on Wednesday, 26th May. The former Red Devils striker is looking to seal his first trophy as Man United manager, but it won't be easy. Attendance will be limited to 9000 fans. Make sure you know how to watch a UEFA Europa League Final live stream in 4K or for free, wherever you are in the world.

The latest team news is that Villarreal have doubts about Nigerian star Samuel Chukwueze. The 21-year-old winger suffered a hamstring injury in their Europa League semi-final second leg. Meanwhile, Man United's Harry Maguire Europa fitness hangs in the balance despite a "positive" prognosis.

Man United knocked out Real Sociedad, AC Milan and Granada to make it to the semi-final of the Europa League. Despite going 3-2 down in the second leg against Roma, United held their nerve to win 8-5 on aggregate and book their place in the Gdansk showcase. Can United go on to end their longest run without a trophy since the late 1980s?

Villarreal, who could finish a possible fifth in La Liga if results go their way, shocked Arsenal in the semi-finals to scupper an all-English Europa League final and all-English Champions League showdown. Having notched up three successive Europa League titles with Sevilla between 2014 and 2016, Villarreal coach Unai Emery will be keen to add a fourth to his tally come 26th May.

"We deserve to play this final and we will put on our best performance and show we want to fight against Manchester United for this title," said Emery.

It's an 8pm kick-off in Gdańsk on 26th May. Lucky football fans in Australia can subscribe to Optus Sports to catch all of the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League action for just AU$14.99/month. Make sure to use a VPN if needed when travelling outside Australia for access.

Read on for more details on how to watch a UEFA Europa League Final live stream in 4K, and wherever you are in the world.

(Image credit: ViacomCBS)

Soccer fans in the States can watch the UEFA Europa League Final – and the Champions League Final on the 29th May – live through Paramount Plus. The first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch the Europa League Final anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Europa League rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Watch the Europa League Final in Australia

(Image credit: Optus Sport)

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of the Europa League, Champions League and Premier League for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 for six months.

It's a great way to see Villarreal vs Man Utd in the Europa League Final on 26th May, not to mention the all-English Champions League final the following Saturday.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus Sport app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Watch the Europa League Final in UK

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By lulek89 - http://imageshack.us/f/804/dsc4697a.jpg/, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19651324)

Rights to show the UEFA Europa League Final between Villarreal and Manchester United in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Champions League.

New BT broadband and BT TV customers get access to some great deals including BT Sport while existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £10 per month.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN .

Watch the Europa League Final in 4K

You can watch the Europa League Final in 4K HDR, beamed at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound.

BT Sport Ultimate fixtures are also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 531.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Europa League final in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

Watch a free Europa League live stream

Football fans in Austria, Canada and Germany get the chance to watch the UEFA Europa League final for free. DAZN has the rights to show the Europa and Champions Leagues and a whole host of sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a free trial. So long as you've not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, simply use a VPN to access a Villarreal vs Man Utd live stream without being blocked.

It's also worth noting that there are free streams on terrestrial channels such Match TV in Russia, if that's where you happen to be. You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show the live Europa League football here.

Europa League Fixtures

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Wednesday 26th April 2021

2021 UEFA Europa League final: Villarreal vs Man Utd – 8pm BST