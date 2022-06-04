Swiatek vs Gauff live stream: how to watch the French Open final at Roland-Garros for free online and on TV, game on

World No.1 Iga Swiatek takes on 18-year-old No.18 seed Coco Gauff in the French Open final today. The American teenager is the youngest finalist at Roland Garros since Kim Clijsters in 2001, but she's a problem solver with the athleticism and mental fortitude required to give the 21-year-old Pole, who's now won 34 matches in a row, a real run for her money. The weather forecast predicted thunderstorms, but Swiatek and Gauff have stepped out onto a sundrenched Court Philippe Chatrier, which should play to both players' strengths.

The match is scheduled for 2pm BST / 9am ET today. Make sure you know how to watch a Swiatek vs Gauff free live stream online and on TV from the US and everywhere else.

It wasn't long ago that Swiatek was in her opponent's shoes. In 2020 she lifted the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen as an unseeded and unheralded 19-year-old, without dropping a set. But over the past four months she's been on another level. The astounding thing is that she hasn't played anywhere near the peak of her powers at Roland Garros yet. There were flashes of it in her brutal destruction of Daria Kasatkina on Thursday, and it may well be that she's been saving her best for the final. The only real concern is that she can sometimes be her own worst enemy, playing too aggressively and getting in her own head when the odd shot inevitably goes awry.

Gauff's record at Roland Garros this year is even more impressive than Swiatek's, and for days it has been abundantly clear that the women's singles would come down to this. The American has played the Pole twice and lost twice, but one of her greatest strengths is learning from painful past experiences and getting her own back, as she did against both Martina Trevisan and Sloane Stephens. Her main concerns will be settling into the biggest match of her career, and keeping her serve in check. Gauff's 33 double faults to Swiatek's five don't make for pretty reading, and she's going to have her work cut out even without handing gifts to her opponent.

It's the French Open final, so read on to find out how to watch a Swiatek vs Gauff live stream from wherever you are today.

Watch a Swiatek vs Gauff free live stream

(Image credit: John Berry/Getty Images)

Channel 9 is showing the 2022 French Open live and free in Australia, which means 9Gem will supply a Swiatek vs Gauff free live stream.

Currently away from Australia?

Aussies can use a VPN to access the free 9Gem live stream when abroad.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Follow the full details below on how to use a VPN for the 2022 French Open.

UK: Swiatek vs Gauff live stream

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Vladsinger at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2262555)

ITV no longer has the rights to the French Open. Instead, coverage will be exclusive to Eurosport on Discovery+ until 2026. A subscription costs £6.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Don't forget: lucky Australians can watch the French Open live and free on 9Gem (opens in new tab). As ever, use a VPN to access 9Gem when overseas (opens in new tab).

US: Swiatek vs Gauff live stream

In the US, the French Open is once again split between NBC Sports, Peacock Premium and the Tennis Channel. The Swiatek vs Gauff live stream will be shown on Peacock and NBC in the US.

A Peacock subscription starts at $4.99 a month, while Sling TV ($35/month) will get you streaming access to NBC Sports.

Don't forget: lucky Australians can watch every match live and free on 9Gem (opens in new tab). As ever, Aussies will need to use a VPN to access 9Gem when overseas (opens in new tab).

2022 French Open – US broadcast schedule

(Image credit: Stade Roland Garros)

Saturday, June 4 – Women's Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET NBC | Peacock

Sunday, June 5 – Men's Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET NBC | Peacock