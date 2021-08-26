Reims vs PSG live stream: how to watch Messi's first Ligue 1 match online

Lionel Messi's move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain has been nothing less than seismic, creating a tantalising test both for arguably football's greatest player and the team he now joins. Can Messi bang them in away from Barca and will he turn PSG into a team that can win the Champions League? Make sure you know how to watch a Reims vs PSG live stream to find out.

Reims vs PSG live stream Date: 29th August Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET Location: Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims UK stream: BT Sport 1 Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: BeIN Sports on Sling TV or FuboTV AUS stream: BeIN on Kayo Sport ($25/mon)

Reims vs PSG will be Messi's very first game for the Parisians should he start which, of course, he will. With Kylian Mbappe still in France we could be looking at a mouth-watering XI featuring both him and Messi as a well as Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and many more big star players.

At home to spoil the party is Stade Reims who have three draws from their opening fixtures compared to the nine points already on the board for PSG. All 21,029 tickets have already sold out for the game at Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Reims's Catalan coach Óscar García will doubtless know what to expect but as PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino once said when facing Barcelona with Spurs, you simply can't focus your game on trying to stop Messi. All you can do is be near him when he gets the ball and try to make sure he doesn't get going. That only leaves another 10 galacticos to worry about.

It's a 7.45pm BST kick-off at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims on Sunday night. It's free to BT Sports subscribers on BT Sport 1 in HD. Non subscribers can also enjoy the game by picking up a £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass which offers 30 days of football and other sports as well as Reims vs PSG.

Those in the States can catch the action on BeIN Sports which is best accessed on Sling TV at the time being. Make sure to use a VPN if needed, when travelling outside the UK or USA for access.

Read on for more details on how to watch a Reims vs PSG live stream wherever you are in the world.

USA: Reims vs PSG live stream for $10 on Sling TV

Football fans in the States will need access to the BeIN Sports channel to enjoy a Reims vs PSG live stream. BeIN Sports can be accessed on both Sling TV and FuboTV cable cutting services. That means you can watch them online and on a smart TV without any kind of installation.

Currently, Sling TV is offering a $10 trial of its service for one month and that's excellent value with plenty of channels and sports on offer for 30 days while you make up your mind, not to mention all the action of Sunday's Reims vs PSG Ligue 1 encounter.

Reims vs PSG on Sling TV $10 first month offer Reims vs PSG on Sling TV $10 first month offer

Catch the match on BeIn Sports on the Orange Sports Extra package on Sling TV. Grab a month of access for just $10 for the first month. Cancel at any time. View Deal

Sling TV and FuboTV are only available within the US. If you're a US subscriber stuck abroad simply use a VPN to access a Reims vs PSG live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Reims vs PSG live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Ligue 1 rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. View Deal

UK: Reims vs PSG live stream on BT Sport 1

Rights to show Reims vs PSG in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Champions League, Europa League and Premier League football too

Reims vs PSG will be shown on BT Sport 1 (HD). Subscribers get the channel included in their package but non-BT Sport subscribers can also pick up a Reims vs PSG live stream and a whole month of sport with a £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass – no ties, just loads of great sport for 30 days.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25 per month BT Sport Monthly Pass £25 per month

Enjoy Ligue 1, Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League and more, all contract-free through the BT Sport app. You do not need to be a BT customer and can opt out at any time. View Deal

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £20 per month BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £20 per month

Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £20 per month on a 24-month contract. This gets you instant access to the BT Sport app. View Deal

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN .

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time. View Deal

For those on Virgin Media with the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.