Real Betis vs Valencia live stream: how to watch the 2022 Copa del Rey final online

Real Betis face old foes Valencia in the 2022 Copa del Rey final this Saturday in Seville. Two-time Copa winners Betis are in line for their first major silverware since 2005, but Valencia will be hoping to spoil the celebrations. US fans can watch a Real Betis vs Valencia live stream on ESPN+. Make sure you know how to watch a Real Betis vs Valencia live stream wherever you are.

Real Betis vs Valencia live stream Date: Saturday 23rd April 2022 Kick-off: 9pm BST / 4pm ET Venue: Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville US stream: ESPN+ ($6.99/month) UK stream: Premier Sports (from £7.99/month) Aus stream: Kayo (free trial)

The early team news is in and Real Betis' Paul Akouokou will miss the Copa final after picking up a straight red card against Elche on Tuesday. William Carvalho is likely to start in his place. Borja Iglesias is also tipped to rejoin Manuel Pellegrini's starting XI.

The Estadio de La Cartuja will play host to one of the most intriguing Copa del Rey finals of recent times. Betis, who have performed surprisingly well in La Liga this year, are the favourites but 2019 Copa del Rey champions Valencia will be keen to top up their trophy cabinet.

Valencia boss Jose Bordalas knows he needs a good result to distract from his club's distinctly average La Liga performances. Valencia are currently winless in their last four games, leaving them five places and 15 points behind fifth-placed Real Betis.

Can Los Che win their ninth Copa del Rey? Or will Los Verdiblancos' lineup prove too strong? Make sure you know how to watch a Real Betis vs Valencia live stream. The match kicks off at 9pm BST, 23rd April 2022.

US: Real Betis vs Valencia live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

US soccer fans can view Real Betis vs Valencia on ESPN+, through the EPSN+ website or app.

Subscription to ESPN+ costs just $6.99 per month or $13.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

UK: Real Betis vs Valencia live stream

(Image credit: Premier Sports)

The Copa del Rey final between Real Betis vs Valencia will be shown live on La Liga TV, which is available as a standalone service via Premier Sports.

The company offers a handy streaming option. The cheapest plan costs £7.99 a month and gets you access to La Liga TV. Splash out £9.99 a month and you get all four channels: La Liga TV, Premier Sports 1 & 2 and Box Nation. Either way, it sounds like a bargain.

La Liga games can also be found on Virgin Media on the recently announced LaLigaTV channel in HD on channel 554. It's available to all Premier Sports customers but any Virgin Media subscriber can sign up for £9.99 per month through their on-screen service. Use Home > Apps & Games > All Apps > TV Channel Upgrades on the remote. Home also to Italy's Coppa Italia, Premier Sports is available to Sky TV customers for £11.99 per month, or a £99 annual charge.

Real Betis vs Valencia live stream in Australia

Those in Australia can tune into the Real Betis vs Valencia live stream on Fox Sports for free with the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial. A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. New users get a 14-day free trial. Cancel at any time.

Real Betis vs Valencia Kayo Sports free 14-day trial

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including the Copa del Rey final. Choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time. There's no lock-in contract.