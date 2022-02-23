Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund live stream: how to watch the Europa League online

Rangers are halfway there, now they just have to finish off the job. Last week, the defending Scottish champions beat German giants Borussia Dortmund 4-2 in the first leg of the Europa League last 32 in arguably the Gers' finest European performance since they reached the 2008 UEFA Cup final. Roared on by the home Ibrox crowd, can Giovanni van Bronckhorst and co complete a memorable victory?



Make sure you know how to watch a Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund live stream from anywhere the world. US soccer fans can stream Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund free on Paramount+ with this 7-day free trial. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're an American stuck outside the US.

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund live stream Date: Thursday 24th Feb 2022 Kick off: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Location: Ibrox, Glasgow Free stream trial: Paramount+ Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Paramount+ ($5.99) UK stream: BT Sport AUS stream: Stan Sport (AU$20)

Rangers may be second to bitter Glasgow rivals in the Scottish Premiership, and drew unexpectedly with Dundee United at the weekend, but they proved last week they can go toe-to-toe with Europe's best. James Tavernier, John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelo all bagged in the Westfalenstadion and the 17-goal Colombian Morelos will fancy his chances of terrorising centre-backs Mats Hummels and Dan-Axel Zagadou, who put through his own net, once again. Manager Van Bronckhorst was part of the Gers side knocked out by Dortmund on penalties when these two teams last met in the UEFA Cup in 1999. Revenge would be sweet.

Limp despite a Jude Bellingham-orchestrated second-half comeback of sorts last week, BVB know they must be at their full-throttle best to progress on Thursday. Captain Marco Reus scored twice in the 6-0 shellacking of Borussia Monchengladbach at the weekend and remains one of Europe's finest attackers, while Donyell Malen also found the net. Malen will be under pressure to deliver up front, with Dortmund's much-coveted forward Erling Haaland still unavailable through injury. Marcos Rose's side have scored at least two in each of their past six Bundesliga games, but can they keep the goals out at the other end?



It's an 8pm GMT kick-off at Ibrox on Thursday, 24th February 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund free live stream

(Image credit: ViacomCBS)

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch UEFA Europa League games live through Paramount Plus – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund starts at 3pm ET on Thursday.

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund Paramount+ 7-day free trial

Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It's $5.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Football fans in Canada can watch every Champions League, Europa League and Premier League game – including Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year.

DAZN Canada: Watch Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund

DAZN Canada has the rights to every UEFA Europa League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, Premier League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's $20 (CAD) a month and you can cancel any time.



DAZN is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the UEFA Europa League, you may wish to choose 'USA' for Paramount +.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and enjoy the Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the UEFA Europa League (including Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund), Champions League and Europa Conference League.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Stan app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, most smart TVs, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Stan live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox and PlayStation.

Watch Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund in the UK

(Image credit: BT Sport)

Rights to show the UEFA Europa League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Champions League.

Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund will be shown on BT Sport 2 (HD) and BT Sport Ultimate (4K). The build up starts at 19:15 GMT for a 8pm kick-off.

BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from £15

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £15 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

New BT broadband and BT TV customers get access to some great deals including BT Sport while existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £15 per month.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £20 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £20 per month

Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £20 per month on a 24-month contract. This gets you instant access to the BT Sport app.

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN .

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25 per month

Enjoy the Europa League, Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League and more in 4K HDR, all contract-free through the BT Sport app on games consoles, Apple TV and Samsung TVs. You do not need to be a BT customer and can opt out at any time.

Europa League 2021/22 fixtures

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All kick-off times are in GMT

Round of 32 (second leg) – Thursday 24th February 2022

17:45 - Dinamo Zagreb vs Sevilla

17:45 - Lazio vs FC Porto

17:45 - Olympiakos vs Atalanta

17:45 - Real Sociedad vs RB Leipzig

20:00 - Napoli vs Barcelona

20:00 - Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund

20:00 - Real Betis vs Zenit St Petersburg

20:00 - Sporting Braga vs Sheriff Tiraspol

Round of 16



First leg: 10th March 2022

Second leg: 17th March 2022

Quarter finals

First leg: 7th April 2022

Second leg: 14th April 2022



Semi finals

First leg: 28th April 2022

Second leg: 5th May 2022



Final



5pm GMT - 26th May 2022