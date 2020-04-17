PDC Home Tour: how to livestream the darts for free

While most sporting events have been being cancelled, canned or furloughed, the Professional Darts Corporation has delighted fans by launching 32 consecutive nights of live darts. The PDC Home Tour – a special home-staged tournament created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic – starts on Friday 17th April and features darting legends in lockdown!

The first night will see Peter 'Snakebite' Wright take the oche. He'll be hooking up a camera to his dartboard in his living room in Suffolk, so production values might not be up to the PDC's usual standards. Meanwhile, Gary Anderson has already withdrawn because his wi-fi signal isn't strong enough.

Want to know how to watch the PDC Home Tour for free? Read on and we'll explain how you can livestream one of the hottest (and also one of the only) live sporting events of 2020.

LET'S... PLAY... DARTS!

(Image credit: PDC)

What is the PDC Home Tour darts?

The PDC Home Tour brings you 'elite level darts' – live from the the living rooms of the pros. Each night four players battle it out for group glory. Each match is best of nine legs, with a group winner crowned each night.

So who will be stepping up to the oche? Reigning PDC World Champion Peter 'Snakebite' Wright will be taking on Yorkshireman Peter 'The Terrier' Jacques in the opening game on Friday 17th April.

On Saturday 18th April, two-time Grand Slam of Darts champion Gerwyn Price meets Austria's Rowby-John Rodriguez.

Sunday 19th April will be headlined by Dave 'Chizzy' Chisnall, best known for beating Phil 'The Power' Taylor in the 2012 PDC world final. Chizzy takes on former BDO World Champion Scottie Waites, so it should be a cracker.

Tune in on Monday 20th April to see the first female Tour Card winner, Lisa Ashton, as she faces 2019 UK Open quarter-finalist Ross Smith in Group Four's opening game.

The action continues for 32 consecutive nights (wi-fi-permitting), after which the knockout stages commence...

When does the PDC Home Tour start?

Each night’s action will commence at 7.30pm BST.

Group one kicks off on Friday 17th April 2020 with current World Champion Peter 'Snakebite' Wright.

Darts commentator Dan Dawson will be on hand to talk through proceedings, which will also include live score graphics on screen. Will there be walk-on music? We hope so. Is it even a darts match if someone doesn't walk out to Vanilla Ice?



(Image credit: PDC)

How to watch PDC Home Tour darts free online

The PDC Home Tour will be broadcast live on PDCTV for free – all you need do is sign up here!

Already a PDCTV subscriber? The action is free for all users – including those members with a paid PDCTV subscription.

To watch through the PDCTV website, sign up and log in (Click the 'Log in' button on the top right of the screen) and you're good to go.

Prefer to watch on the go? Download the PDC iOS or Android app and you can watch the PDC Home Tour live on your phone or tablet.

The action will also be shown through a number of online betting sites.

(Image credit: PDC)

Watch live PDC darts events online

Sky has the exclusive rights to broadcast major PDC darts events in the UK, Ireland and Netherlands, meaning that, normally, you can't watch live televised darts through PDC TV in those territories. Instead, you'll need a Sky subscription or a Now TV Sky Sports pass once the COVID-19 lockdown ends.

However, if you're located outside of the UK, Ireland or Netherlands, we have some good news! You can livestream all the major PDC events through PDCTV-HD all the time.

All you need is a 'Rest of the World' subscription, which costs £9.99 per month or £59.99 annually. This includes live, throw-by-throw coverage of all the major PDC events including the PDC World Championships.

Outside your home country during a major tournament? No problem. Simply use a VPN to change your IP address (we generally recommend ExpressVPN as it's proven extremely reliable).

Watch live PDC darts from anywhere in the world using a VPN

If you're working abroad, stuck in another country or just want to access live PDC darts coverage when away from home, it's a good idea to get yourself a VPN. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) can spoof an IP address which is local to the server you’d like to access. That way your TV service provider will think that you’re in the correct country – and allow you to watch PDC darts events live.

VPNs are also as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. They encrypt the data passing between you and the server, so that the information remains private.

So, whether you want to watch live PDC darts, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then a VPN is well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the action. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

PDC Home Tour darts fixtures

Group One - Friday April 17th

Peter Wright v Peter Jacques

Jamie Lewis v Niels Zonneveld

Peter Jacques v Niels Zonneveld

Peter Wright v Jamie Lewis

Jamie Lewis v Peter Jacques

Niels Zonneveld v Peter Wright

Group Two - Saturday April 18th

Gerwyn Price v Rowby-John Rodriguez

Luke Woodhouse v Ted Evetts

Rowby-John Rodriguez v Ted Evetts

Gerwyn Price v Luke Woodhouse

Luke Woodhouse v Rowby-John Rodriguez

Ted Evetts v Gerwyn Price

Group Three - Sunday April 19th

Dave Chisnall v Scott Waites

Jan Dekker v Jonathan Worsley

Scott Waites v Jonathan Worsley

Dave Chisnall v Jan Dekker

Jan Dekker v Scott Waites

Jonathan Worsley v Dave Chisnall

Group Four - Monday April 20th

Ross Smith v Lisa Ashton

Mickey Mansell v Geert Nentjes

Lisa Ashton v Geert Nentjes

Ross Smith v Mickey Mansell

Mickey Mansell v Lisa Ashton

Geert Nentjes v Ross Smith

Tournament rules

- All matches are the best of nine legs.

- The player listed on the left of the fixture will throw first in odd-numbered legs.

- Two Points awarded for a win.

- Should players finish level on points, the leg difference will be used to decide positions. Should points and leg difference be equal between two players, then the winner of the game between the two players will determine who finishes higher.

Should points and leg difference be equal between three players, the overall average of each player (across the three games on the night) will be used to determine who finishes higher.

MORE: