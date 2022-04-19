La Flèche Wallonne live stream 2022: how to watch the cycling for free

La Flèche Wallonne – the Spring classic that takes on the revered Mur de Huy – is back for 2022. While not a monument, the 202.5km "Walloon Arrow” features a brutal final climb that's sure to test the likes of Tadej Pogačar and Julian Alaphilippe. Make sure you know how to watch a free La Flèche Wallonne live stream from where you are with a VPN.
Date: Weds 20th April 2022
Start time: 10.25am BST / 5.25am ET / 7.25pm AEST
Predicted finish: 3.19pm BST / 10.19am ET / 12.19am AEST
FREE stream: SBS (Australia)
Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN
US stream: Peacock ($5/month)
UK stream: Discovery+ (£7/month)
The 2022 La Flèche Wallonne route runs from Blegny to Huy and includes not one but three ascents of the infamous Mur de Huy ramp. The third and race-ending climb has a 400m section with a killer 19 per cent gradient – enough to drain the tank of many a pro rider.
Defending champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) has won La Flèche Wallonne three times and could make it four in 2022 – provided he's at his best. Slovenian Primož Roglič (Jumbo Visma) was second last year and will be hoping to go one better this year while 23-year-old Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) will be targeting his first La Flèche Wallonne victory.
Fans in Australia can watch the full race free on SBS On Demand. Make sure you know how to watch a free La Flèche Wallonne live stream from where you are.
La Flèche Wallonne 2022 route & full startlist
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
1 Alaphilippe, Julian
2 Evenepoel, Remco
3 Serry, Pieter
4 Vansevenant, Mauri
5 Tricht, Stan Van
Click to see full La Flèche Wallonne 2022 full startlist
6 Wilder, Ilan Van
7 Vervaeke, Louis
Jumbo - Visma
11 Vingegaard, Jonas
12 Benoot, Tiesj
13 Eenkhoorn, Pascal
14 Gesink, Robert
15 Hessmann, Michel
16 Leemreize, Gijs
17 Emden, Jos van
Movistar Team
21 Valverde, Alejandro
22 Izagirre, Gorka
23 Lazkano, Oier
24 Mas, Lluís
25 Mas, Enric
26 Mühlberger, Gregor
27 Verona, Carlos
Israel - Premier Tech
31 Woods, Michael
32 Biermans, Jenthe
33 Boivin, Guillaume
34 Fuglsang, Jakob
35 Hollenstein, Reto
36 Houle, Hugo
37 Impey, Daryl
Team Arkéa - Samsic
41 Barguil, Warren
42 Anacona, Winner
43 Delaplace, Anthony
44 Gesbert, Elie
45 Guglielmi, Simon
46 Owsian, Lukasz
47 Riou, Alan
UAE Team Emirates
51 Pogačar, Tadej
52 Ayuso, Juan
53 Hirschi, Marc
54 Laengen, Vegard Stake
55 Polanc, Jan
56 Soler, Marc
57 Ulissi, Diego
INEOS Grenadiers
61 Pidcock, Tom
62 Plus, Laurens De
63 Fraile, Omar
64 Kwiatkowski, Michal
65 Martínez, Daniel
66 Rodriguez, Carlos
67 Thomas, Geraint
Groupama - FDJ
71 Molard, Rudy
72 Armirail, Bruno
73 Geniets, Kévin
74 Ladagnous, Matthieu
75 Pacher, Quentin
76 Reichenbach, Sébastien
77 Roux, Anthony
Team BikeExchange - Jayco
81 Matthews, Michael
82 Balmer, Alexandre
83 Grmay, Tsgabu
84 Juul-Jensen, Chris
85 Maas, Jan
86 Peña, Jesús David
87 Schultz, Nick
Bora - Hansgrohe
91 Vlasov, Aleksandr
92 Aleotti, Giovanni
93 Benedetti, Cesare
94 Hindley, Jai
95 Konrad, Patrick
96 Schelling, Ide
97 Wandahl, Frederik
Trek - Segafredo
101 Mollema, Bauke
102 Bernard, Julien
103 Brambilla, Gianluca
104 Gallopin, Tony
105 Skjelmose, Mattias
106 Kamp, Alexander
107 Tolhoek, Antwan
Alpecin - Fenix
111 Meurisse, Xandro
112 Tier, Floris De
113 Janssens, Jimmy
114 Sbaragli, Kristian
115 Stannard, Robert
116 Thwaites, Scott
117 Vermeersch, Gianni
Astana Qazaqstan Team
121 Nibali, Vincenzo
122 Basso, Leonardo
123 Bod, Stefan de
124 Fedorov, Yevgeniy
125 Nibali, Antonio
126 Velasco, Simone
127 Zeits, Andrey
Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert
131 Pozzovivo, Domenico
132 Bakelants, Jan
133 Delacroix, Théo
134 Hermans, Quinten
135 Huys, Laurens
136 Petilli, Simone
137 Zimmermann, Georg
Cofidis
141 Izagirre, Ion
142 Geschke, Simon
143 Herrada, Jesús
144 Lafay, Victor
145 Perez, Anthony
146 Rochas, Rémy
147 Zingle, Axel
AG2R Citroën Team
151 Cosnefroy, Benoît
152 Cherel, Mikaël
153 Godon, Dorian
154 Jungels, Bob
155 Lapeira, Paul
156 Paret-Peintre, Aurélien
157 Warbasse, Larry
Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
161 Johannessen, Tobias
162 Andersen, Idar
163 Dversnes, Fredrik
164 Hulgaard, Morten
165 Hindsgaul, Jacob
166 Sleen, Torjus
167 Gregaard Wilsly, Jonas
Bahrain Victorious
171 Poels, Wout
172 Caruso, Damiano
173 Haig, Jack
174 Mäder, Gino
175 Sanchez, Luis León
176 Teuns, Dylan
177 Williams, Stevie
Team DSM
181 Andersen, Søren Kragh
182 Combaud, Romain
183 Heinschke, Leon
184 Nieuwenhuis, Joris
185 Stork, Florian
186 Vandenabeele, Henri
187 Vermaerke, Kevin
TotalEnergies
191 Vuillermoz, Alexis
192 Cabot, Jérémy
193 Doubey, Fabien
194 Ferron, Valentin
195 Jousseaume, Alan
196 Ourselin, Paul
197 Rodríguez, Cristian
EF Education - EasyPost
201 Urán, Rigoberto
202 Guerreiro, Ruben
203 Bettiol, Alberto
204 Carr, Simon
205 Eiking, Odd Christian
206 Healy, Ben
207 Powless, Neilson
Lotto Soudal
211 Wellens, Tim
212 Gendt, Thomas De
213 Grignard, Sébastien
214 Holmes, Matthew
215 Kron, Andreas
216 Moniquet, Sylvain
217 Verschaeve, Viktor
Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
221 Berckmoes, Jenno
222 Apers, Ruben
223 Bonneu, Kamiel
224 Wilde, Gilles De
225 Herregodts, Rune
226 Reynders, Jens
227 Poucke, Aaron Van
Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
231 Paasschens, Mathijs
232 Meens, Johan
233 Mertz, Rémy
234 Molly, Kenny
235 Paquot, Tom
236 Tizza, Marco
237 Wirtgen, Luc
B-B Hotels - KTM
241 Bonnamour, Franck
242 Boileau, Alan
243 Gautier, Cyril
244 Hivert, Jonathan
245 Koretzky, Victor
246 Lietaer, Eliot
247 Rolland, Pierre
La Flèche Wallonne free live streams
In Australia, SBS will offer a free La Flèche Wallonne live stream.
Travelling away from home this week? You can always use a VPN to access your free local stream from wherever you are. We recommend ExpressVPN. Details below.
How to watch La Flèche Wallonne from abroad using a VPN
Even if you have subscribed to the relevant La Flèche Wallonne rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.
There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.
Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.
How to use a VPN to watch La Flèche Wallonne free live stream
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For La Flèche Wallonne, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access SBS.
3. Then head over to SBS on your browser or device and enjoy a free La Flèche Wallonne live stream.
If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.
La Flèche Wallonne live stream in the UK
The 2022 La Flèche Wallonne will be aired live across the UK and Europe via Eurosport and Eurosport Player (through Discovery+). Subscription costs from £6.99 a month or £39.99 a year.
If you happen to be outside the UK this weekend, simply use a VPN to access Discovery+ without being location blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.
La Flèche Wallonne live stream in the US and Canada
Peacock is the place to find a high-quality La Flèche Wallonne stream in the USA.
NBC's streaming service costs just $4.99 a month and new users get a 7-day free trial.
Remember, you can use a VPN to access any local live stream when travelling away from home.
- Browse our pick of the best TVs
- Save big with today's top cheap TV deals