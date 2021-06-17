India vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch WTC final cricket for free

India face New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, starting tomorrow, Friday 18th June. Virat Kholi's men have lost every ICC match against the Black Caps since the 2003 World Cup, but can they wreak havoc on a pacy-looking pitch? The first ball of the five-day Test is at 10.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch an India vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere in the world.

With clouds gathering in Southampton, England, the humid weather could become a significant factor in the first-ever WTC final. With multiple thunderstorms forecast, there should be plenty of opportunities for Jasprit Bumrah and others to showcase their swing bowling skills.

The battle between India captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson will also make for fascinating viewing. Two of the finest batsmen of their generation, they've clocked up more than 7000 Test runs each and will play a major role in the outcome of this ICC Test.

Last time the two teams met in England, New Zealand beat India in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. So, will it be the Black Caps, who have never played at the Southampton Rose Bowl taking home $1.6million and the ICC World Test Championship mace? Or will the Virat Kholi-led outfit, who have played at The Rose Bowl twice but lost both matches, upset the odds?

Commenting on the WTC final, former England cricketer Nasser Hussain said: “Some newer heroes of the game have emerged and the Test format has seen increased interest across the globe. The inaugural WTC final will be an exciting contest between two very worthy opponents."

Lucky cricket fans in the US get one of the cheapest cricket on TV subscriptions around. Those in the States can enjoy the lion's share of world cricket through a $50 per year subscription to Hotstar. You can use a VPN to stream the action on Hotstar if you're a US citizen traveling abroad.

The inaugural World Test Championship final is live from The Rose Bowl at 12.30pm UK time on Friday. Follow our guide to watch an India vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch an India vs New Zealand live stream for free

You can a World Test Championship Final live and for free through the new ICC.tv website and ICC.tv app (iOS/Android). But only in selected countries where there isn't a domestic broadcaster.

Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports also has the rights to show India vs New Zealand online, and offers users a 14-day free trial. Good to know, right?

Stuck abroad this week? Simply use a VPN to access your local streaming service from anywhere in the world, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

There's no contract with Kayo – cancel any time. Kayo has the rights to stream a host of top-notch sporting events, so it's perfect for armchair fans.

India vs New Zealand live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant India vs New Zealand ICC cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Watch India vs New Zealand in the USA

Rights to stream India vs New Zealand in the States belong to ESPN+ and Hotstar US. Subscription to Hotstar costs just $50 per year, a bargain considering it carries a ton of top cricket and Bollywood blockbusters.

Of course, Hotstar US is only available at that price within the USA. Stuck abroad this week? You'll need to use a VPN to access Hotstar US and a India vs New Zealand live stream.

Prefer to watch on TV? Willow TV ($60/year) is the best option and can be added to a Sling TV package.

There's also currently an excellent deal with Sling TV. Pick the Orange package, which includes ESPN, and get the first month for just $10. It's $35 per month thereafter but with no contract. Cancel at any time.

The first ball of the ICC World Test Champship is at 5.30am ET on Friday, 18th June.

India vs New Zealand live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the right to broadcast the 2021 World Test Championship final India and New Zealand. Catch the action on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

To watch, you'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports on your platform of choice or buy a Sky Sports pass on Now, Sky's streaming platform. Note that the mobile pass will not offer you access to the cricket, so either go for a £9.99 Day Pass or, for better value and to watch all three tests, it's £33.99 for the month

Sky subscribers can add the 11 Sky Sports channels to their package here. Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch an India vs New Zealand live stream by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

India vs New Zealand live stream in India

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to find live coverage of the WTC final in India. Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to live Test cricket plus original Disney+ content (in English). Disney+ Hotstar Premium costs Rs. 299 (around £3/$3) per month, or you can take out an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

India vs New Zealand WTC final schedule

The schedule is as follows:

Day 1 – Friday 18th June 2021

11am BST (The rose Bowl, Southampton, England)

Day 2 - Saturday 19th June 2021

11am BST (The rose Bowl, Southampton, England)

Day 3 - Sunday 20th June 2021

11am BST (The rose Bowl, Southampton, England)

Day 4 - Monday 21th June 2021

11am BST (The rose Bowl, Southampton, England)

Day 5 - Tuesday 22nd June 2021

11am BST (The rose Bowl, Southampton, England)

(Reserve: Day 6 - Wednesday 23rd June 2021, to make up lost time if required)



New Zealand squad for World Test Championship final

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, BJ Watling, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Matt Henry

India squad for World Test Championship final

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli ©, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wrdddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohs Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Mohd Siraj