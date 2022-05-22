How to watch Prehistoric Planet free on Apple TV Plus – new David Attenborough dinosaur documentary

Prehistoric Planet – Sir David Attenborough's new five-part dinosaur documentary – is about to arrive on Apple TV+. Don't want to miss the natural history TV event of the year? Prehistoric Planet airs across five nights on Apple TV+, starting Monday, 23rd May 2022. New subscribers can watch Prehistoric Planet free with the Apple TV+ 7-day free trial and binge a lot more besides at the same time.

Watch Prehistoric Planet Season premiere: Monday 23rd May 2022 Global stream: Apple TV+ Narrator: Sir David Attenborough Composer: Hans Zimmer Season finale: Friday 27th May 2022

Prehistoric Planet promises to take viewers back in time, 66 million years, to when "majestic dinosaurs and extraordinary creatures" roamed the earth. The Jon Favreau-produced nature series has been hailed as "jaw-dropping" in scale – and the closest any of us are likely to get to a visiting Jurassic Park.

Each of the five episodes – narrated by 96-year-old Sir David – blends mind-blowing CGI with music by Hans Zimmer. From cute arctic Dromaeosaurs (penguin relatives) to the beastly T-Rex, Prehistoric Planet is unique in that it uses all-new scientific research to reveal how the dinosaurs really lived.

Episode 1 (Coast) debuts globally on Monday 23rd May 2022.

Prehistoric Planet Episode 1 – Monday 23rd May 2022

Prehistoric Planet Episode 2 – Tuesday 24th May 2022

Prehistoric Planet Episode 3 – Wednesday 25th May 2022

Prehistoric Planet Episode 4 – Thursday 26th June 2022

Prehistoric Planet Episode 5 – Friday 27th June 2022

Prehistoric Planet official trailer

Prehistoric Planet is an Apple Original, so it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+. After the trial, it's £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

The series airs across five nights on Apple TV+ from Monday, 23rd May 2022. The finale will air on Friday 27th May 2022.

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile shows – such as Prehistoric Planet, Now and Then, The Essex Serpent, Shining Girls, They Call Me Magic, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance – produced by the Apple Originals department.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its "reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives".

