How to watch Glastonbury 2022: live stream the BBC's free music festival coverage from anywhere

Glastonbury 2022 is trending online as festival goers anticipate the start of the world-famous music festival on Wednesday, 22nd June. More than 200,000 guests are expected to show up for the the likes of Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney. Can't make it? UK fans can watch live and free on BBC iPlayer, so make sure you know how to watch a free Glastonbury 2022 live stream from where you are.

Watch Glastonbury 2022 Dates: 22nd - 26th June 2022 Performers: Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross, Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Worthy Farm is about to throw open its gates for the first time since 2019, when Stormzy performed a memorable set. This year's 50th anniversary lineup will see Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar headline the Pyramid Stage, while Diana Ross has the Sunday legends' slot.

Tickets sold out long ago so put away your wellies and settle in to watch over 90 live sets on the BBC and BBC iPlayer. The BBC's "ultimate armchair experience" even includes a dedicated Glastonbury channel, set to present a four-day stream of live performances and more.

Glastonbury 2022 will also mark the first time the BBC has broadcast a music event in 4K. Sets from the Pyramid Stage will be shown live in 4K on BBC iPlayer on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a special programme featuring UHD highlights from the Pyramid Stage will be available on demand after the event.

Here's everything you need to know about Glastonbury 2022, including the Glastonbury 2022 line-up, weather and how to watch the Glastonbury 2022 free live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch Glastonbury 2022 free live stream

(Image credit: BBC)

In the UK, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) will stream Glastonbury 2022 free of charge. Simply sign up for a BBC account (opens in new tab) and you're good to go! There will also be coverage on BBC One, Two, Three and Four. Full Glastonbury 2022 schedule for TV below.

UK citizen outside the UK? Use a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2022 free on BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab) while away from home.

We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). Full instructions below.

Watch a Glastonbury 2022 live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the very best...

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2022



Using a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2022 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Glastonbury Festival, you should choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Glastonbury 2022 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Glastonbury 2022 schedule

(Image credit: Glastonbury Festival)

THURSDAY 23RD JUNE 2022

10pm BST - BBC Two - Glastonbury 2022

Lauren Laverne and Jack Saunders present a welcome show live from Worthy Farm with a preview of what's to come over the weekend.

FRIDAY 24TH JUNE 2022

10pm - 2am BST - BBC Two - Billie Eilish

Clara Amfo introduces Billie's headline set. Following the set, Jo Whiley and Lauren Laverne present a look back at the first day of the festival.

SATURDAY 25TH JUNE 2022

9pm - 10.30pm BST – BBC Two – High Flying Birds

BBC Two will broadcast Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds’ set from the Pyramid Stage, introduced by Jo Whiley.

10.30pm - 12.30am BST – BBC One – Sir Paul McCartney

Sir Paul McCartney’s headline performance will be broadcast on BBC One, introduced by Jo Whiley.

SUNDAY 26TH JUNE 2022

6.45pm - 8pm – BBC One – Diana Ross

Lauren Laverne and Clara Amfo will introduce Motown icon Diana Ross’ performance during the famous Glastonbury teatime legend’s slot.

9.30pm - 12am – BBC Two - Kendrick Lamar

BBC Two will broadcast Kendrick Lamar's headline performance, plus highlights from Bicep, Charli XCX, and Courtney Barnett.

Today's best cheap VPN deals for Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more

Glastonbury 2022 line-up

Billie Eilish's headline set will be on Friday, the likes of Noel Gallagher, HAIM and Paul McCartney are on Saturday. Diana Ross, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Elbow and more are on Sunday.

Viewers will also be treated to sets from The Libertines, Primal Scream, Foals, Little Simz, Sam Fender, YUNGBLUD, Burna Boy, Pet Shop Boys, Years and Years, Celeste, Arlo Parks, IDLES and more across the weekend.

Full line-up on the official Glastonbury Festival (opens in new tab) website.

Glastonbury 2022 weather forecast

The forecast for Worthy Farm – located in Pilton, Shepton Mallet, BA4 4BY – is fair to good.

Glastonbury-goers will be treated to temperatures ranging from 19 to 25 degrees Celsius. The weekend weekend will be mostly sunny, with some overcast moments and the odd rain shower. The chances of your tent being washed away are remote but taking wellies and a waterproof would be advised.