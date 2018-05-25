The biggest match in European football takes place this Saturday. The Champions League final is Real Madrid vs Liverpool, with kick-off at 7.45pm UK time, and anyone with an internet connection can watch it for free.

You can watch it on TV, online or even on your mobile, whether you're a BT Sport subscriber or not. And even in 4K Ultra HD. Read on for all the details.

Champions League Final on TV

BT TV, Sky, Virgin, TalkTalk and EE customers all have ways to watch the big match on their big-screen, but of course they need to have the right subscription.

BT Sport subscribers can watch on channel 409 (BT Sport 2 SD), channel 431 (BT Sport 2 HD) or channel 433 (BT Sport 4K UHD).

Sky subscribers can watch on 414 (BT Sport 2 HD), provided they have the necessary BT Sport subscription. There isn't access to the 4K channel however.

Virgin TV customers will be able to watch in SD, HD and 4K for the first time. Access is via channel 532 (BT Sport 2 SD) or 528 (BT Sport 2 HD), and the red button for 4K Ultra HD.

TalkTalk users can view channel 409 (BT Sport 2) while many EE customers will have access via the BT Sport app.

While the match is being described as 'free-to-air', it's not available directly on Freeview or Freesat, but...

Champions League Final online

...there will be a free Champions League final live stream online that anyone can watch. Head to btsport.com/final at 6pm to get access to the free match stream.

But there's more. There will be also be a free 4K Champions League stream (and SD/HD) on the BT Sport YouTube channel. So anyone with an internet connection can watch the final for free.

Provided you have a suitable TV or monitor, and a decent internet connection, you will be able to enjoy the match in pixel-packed 4K Ultra HD.

Champions League Final on mobile

Stuck out and about and need to watch on your phone? The BT Sport app, available for Android and iOS, will have a free Real Madrid vs Liverpool stream.

