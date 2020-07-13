Grenada vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch LaLigaTV

Real Madrid are in pole position for the La Liga title with just three games left to play. A victory tonight will maintain that four-point lead over perennial rivals Barcelona. You can watch a Granada vs Real Madrid live stream on Premier Sports through LaLigaTV.

Grenada have had a very respectable season by their standards and will be no pushovers as they host Los Merengues. The Giant Slayers have been living up to their name of late, beating Real Sociedad away and bagging a draw against Valencia.

Zinedine Zidane's side will be looking for an eighth straight win as they head down south. Dani Carvajal and Sergio Ramos return to the starting XI after serving suspensions.

Eden Hazard remains on the bench with niggling ankle concerns. The Belgian passed his substitute appearance against Alaves but it's Isco and Valverde who start on either side of Karim Benzema at centre-forward.

Grenada vs Real kicks off at 9pm BST. UK viewers can watch on Premier Sports. for as little as £5.99. Those in the States will need BeIn Sports.

Watch a Grenada vs Real Madrid live stream in the UK and Republic of Ireland

Premier Sports has the rights to show Grenada vs Real Madrid in the UK and Ireland in conjunction with LaLigaTV. Football fans can subscribe to Premier Sports on Virgin Media, Sky Sports or using the Premier Player web player platform.

Premier's sister site, FreeSports, will also show select La Liga games each weekend. Keep an eye out on the FreeSports schedule to find out which ones. You can watch the games on the FreeSports app or the FreeSports player.

Grenada vs Real Madrid through Premier Sports

Follow the link and enjoy La Liga football. Access all the games in HD through your Sky box or using the Premier Player web player.

LaLiga TV can be found on Virgin Media in HD on channel 554. It's available to all Premier Sports customers and any Virgin Media subscriber can sign up for £9.99 per month through their on-screen service - Home > Apps & Games > All Apps > TV Channel Upgrades on the remote. The bundle includes Premier Sports 1 HD (CH 551) and Premier Sports 2 HD (CH 552) as well.

Home also to Italy's Serie A, Premier Sports is available to Sky TV customers for £11.99 per month, or a £99 annual charge, and has an online player available for the same monthly charge or for an £89 lump sum.

Choose your Premier Sports package on its website, here.

Watch Grenada vs Real Madrid from abroad using a VPN

UK citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the the Premier Sports live streams from outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a UK national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Grenada vs Real Madrid in the USA

Rights to show Grenada vs Real Madrid in the US – alongside coverage of France's Ligue 1 and UEFA cup competitions – belong to beIN Sports. It is quite easily bolted on to your existing cable package and includes the Connect service for watching games live on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or Roku box.

The Basic package costs just $10 a month, and includes the main beIN Sports channel as well as beIN Sports 7, 8 and 9 – all in HD – alongside a range of entertainment services.

Its dedicated Sports package will set you back $25 a month, giving you all the benefits of the Basic tier, plus beIN Sports channels 1 through to 16 – again all in HD – as well as its basketball service, beIN Sports NBA.

Two other tiers are also available – Premium at $30 a month and Elite at $45 – for various movie and entertainment add-ons to your full sports package.

Choose your beIN package and enjoy live La Liga matches all season.

There are other options than acquiring beIN Sports via cable, such as web services fuboTV and Sling TV.

The former is a dedicated sports platform, which offers a $45-per-month package including beIN Sports and its Spanish sister channel alongside a range of other sports, film and entertainment services. You can boost your channel list from around 80 to more than 100 – including beIN Sports 2 to 10 – for an extra $5 a month with fubo EXTRA. It also offers a free seven-day trial, for which you can sign up via the fuboTV website.

Sling TV offers a less comprehensive package of beIN Sports channels, but can save you a bit of money. It comes via the Sports Extra package, which is a bolt-on to Sling's entertainment-focussed Orange and Blue services – each of which costs $25 a month, or $40 together.

Adding Sports Extra to your Orange package will set you back an extra $5 per month, offering access to beIN Sports as well as ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Bases Loaded, Stadium, Outside TV, Motorsport TV and Univision TDN.

It's more expensive to add to the Blue tier – $10 each month – but you'll get extra sport from NFL RedZone, NBA TV, NHL Network, NBC Golf, PAC 12 Network and The Olympic Channel.

You can choose your packages and get a free seven-day trial from the Sling TV website.

La Liga fixtures 2020

(Image credit: Real Madrid C.F - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ramos_y_Zidane_con_la_Und%C3%A9cima_Copa_de_Europa.jpg)

Here's a list of games that will be shown live by LaLigaTV. All fixture times shown in BST. All games will be live on Premier Sports in the UK and the beIN Sports network in the US.

Monday 13 July

Alaves v Getafe, 6.30pm

Villarreal v Real Sociedad, 6.30pm

Granada v Real Madrid, 9.00pm