England vs India live stream: how to watch the 3rd Test online

Virat Kohli's India face a chastened England in the 3rd Test at Headingley Wednesday. The 1st Test ended in a draw before India put on a thrilling display to take the 2nd Test at Lords. Can Joe Root's England mount a miraculous comeback? Aussie viewers can watch India vs England free with this Kayo Sports 14-day trial. Handy. For everyone else? Make sure you know how to watch an India vs England 3rd Test live stream from anywhere in the world.

England vs India live stream Date: 25th - 29th August 2021 Start time: 11am BST / 3.30pm IST / 8pm AEST Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England Free stream: Kayo Sports (14-day trial) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: Sky Sports | Now India stream: Sony Six

With England seamer Mark Wood now joining Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes on the injury list, Joe Root's side will face an uphill battle when they go head-to-head with a boyant India in Leeds.

Virat Kohli's classy side displayed some sublime skills when they thrashed England by 151 runs at Lords last time out. The heroic efforts of batsmen Jasprit Bumrah, who put 89 runs for the ninth wicket, and Mohammed Shami deserve a special mention.

England head coach Chris Silverwood has said that his side will continue to "fight fire with fire" and try to hit back hard at India in the 3rd Test, but there's no doubt Kohli and co. have the momentum to go 2-0 up in this five-Test series.

"There has been no sense of what England are aiming for either tactically or in terms of their mentality: the performances have been a mish-mash, with a few outstanding individual displays glossing over a lot of very average cricket," noted former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Here's how to catch every wicket with an India vs England live stream, wherever you are in the world. The first ball is at 11am on Wednesday.

Watch an England vs India free live stream

You can watch an India vs England 3rd Test live stream thanks to the Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports. Subscriptions costs from AU$25 a month but new users get a free 14-day free trial. Good to know, right?

Stuck abroad this week? Simply use a VPN to access the Kayo Sports streaming service from anywhere in the world, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

There's no contract with Kayo – you can cancel any time. Kayo has the rights to stream a host of top-notch sporting events, so it's perfect for armchair sports fans.

England vs India live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant India vs England Test cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

England vs India live stream in India

Sony Six is the place to find an India vs England live stream in India. Sony has the rights to the whole tour, including this week's 3rd Test, so it's a great investment. You can watch on Sony Six HD, or catch the action on the Sony Six app or Sony LIV website.

It's cheap as chips, too. Premium subscription costs from Rs999 a year, which is around £10/$14/AU$19. That includes access to the TV channels, the mobile app and the web player.

Don't forget: you'll need to use a VPN to access your Sony Six when outside India, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

England vs India live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to air the entire 2021 Test series between India and England. Catch the action on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

Don't want to subscribe to Sky Sports? You can always buy a Sky Sports pass on Now, Sky's streaming platform. Note that the mobile pass will not offer you access to the cricket, so either go for a £9.99 Day Pass or, for better value, it's £33.99 for the month.

US: England vs India live stream

Willow TV is the official US broadcaster parter for England vs India. Willow Premium Subscription costs $9.99 a month and there is no free trial period.

You can also subscribe to Willow via Sling TV, Verizon Fios TV, Spectrum TV, Google Fiber, Xfinity TV and CenturyLink.

Sling's Willow Cricket package offers unlimited access to Willow and Willow Extra, so it's a great deal.

